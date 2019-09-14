Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw 'Can't Stand Players Like Antonio Brown'

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw said the following Friday about Antonio Brown, who was traded from the Steelers to the Oakland Raiders in March: "I had no idea they [Steelers] catered to Brown as much as they supposedly did. I can't stand players like Antonio Brown."

The wide receiver was released by the Raiders last week following disagreements with the team's front office and proceeded to sign with the New England Patriots. He was also accused of rape in a civil lawsuit filed in Florida by Britney Taylor, his former trainer, on Tuesday. He denied the allegations.

"Winning football games is all about the team and all about players caring about one another and everybody pulling together, not pulling apart," Bradshaw told Joe Rutter of the Tribune-Review. "You can't have Antonio Brown for all the greatness that they are. Do you want the baggage that goes with that crap? I wouldn't."

Brown publicly broadcast the breakdown of his relationship with Oakland general manager Mike Mayock and head coach Jon Gruden across his various social-media accounts. Bradshaw, who led the Steelers to four Super Bowl championships, doesn't see that as conducive to a winning atmosphere.

"I will not put up with that kind of behavior. You don't win with it," he told Rutter. "Why haven't we won more Super Bowls? There is talent, [but] it's just guys like him. Let him go and his brand and whatever it is he's doing."

The 31-year-old Central Michigan product was a steal for Pittsburgh in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL draft. He proceeded to earn seven Pro Bowl selections across nine years with the Steelers while accumulating 837 receptions for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns in 130 games.

His numbers probably wouldn't have come anywhere close to that if Bradshaw, 71, was running the offense if Brown was causing problems behind the scenes, per Rutter.

"I cannot emphasize how I cannot stand and have a disdain totally for players like that," Bradshaw said. "I don't want any part of them. I wouldn't like them. They would hate me if they were on our team. They would hate me because I wouldn't throw to him."

Now Brown is playing for the Patriots, one of the Steelers' rivals and the team's biggest hurdle in the AFC en route to the Super Bowl, but Bradshaw isn't disappointed by the turn of events.

"Let New England have him," he told the Tribune-Review. "Maybe he becomes Billy Graham, I don't know. I seriously doubt it, seriously doubt it. I'm not pulling for him, I can promise you that."

The Patriots scored a 33-3 victory over the Steelers in Week 1. Brown is set to make his team debut Sunday against the Miami Dolphins as the NFL begins its investigation into the sexual assault allegations.