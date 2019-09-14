Yankees' Brian Cashman Says Cops Who Pointed Gun at Him 'Doing Their Job'

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said he harbors no hard feelings toward the police officers who held him at gunpoint during an August traffic stop.

Cashman told TMZ Sports this week the cops were following protocol because they thought the Yanks GM was driving a stolen Jeep. He was eventually cleared and allowed to leave the scene.

"The police were doing their job, and so it was all good," Cashman said. "I followed their commands, and it all worked out."

He added, "Big shoutout to the police for what they do and keeping us all safe."

The lead officer during the stop, which took place in Darien, Connecticut, issued an apology to the Yankees executive after he was cleared, per TMZ.

Jorge Fitz-Gibbon of the New York Post noted police received a call about a man with a gun driving a Jeep, and Cashman's vehicle, which had been stolen a week earlier before being recovered in the Bronx, was still listed as stolen, leading to the tense stop.

Police escorted him to the Norwalk Police Department so the car could be processed as evidence to formally end the theft case, per Fitz-Gibbon.

Meanwhile, Cashman's Yankees roster has overcome an avalanche of injuries throughout the 2019 MLB season to build a nine-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East. Their magic number to clinch the division title is five heading into Saturday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Caesars Sportsbook lists New York with the third-best World Series title odds at +500, behind only the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers (both +225).