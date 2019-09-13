Report: Melvin Gordon Plans to Return to Chargers This Season Despite Holdout

Report: Melvin Gordon Plans to Return to Chargers This Season Despite HoldoutSeptember 13, 2019
David Zalubowski/Associated Press
After sitting out Week 1 amid a contract standoff, Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon intends to report to the team at some point during the 2019 regular season.
"Not a Le'Veon Bell situation," a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "He still wants to be a Charger."
