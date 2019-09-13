Report: Melvin Gordon Plans to Return to Chargers This Season Despite Holdout

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 13, 2019

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

After sitting out Week 1 amid a contract standoff, Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon intends to report to the team at some point during the 2019 regular season.

"Not a Le'Veon Bell situation," a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "He still wants to be a Charger."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

