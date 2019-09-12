Basil '24K Dropoff' Rose Dismissed from NBA 2K League for Gambling Violation

Steve Freeman/Getty Images

Basil Rose, better known as 24K Dropoff, has been disqualified from the NBA 2K League for violating rules related to gambling.

Per the league's official announcement, Rose was disqualified and dismissed for providing "inside information to an individual who Rose knew was involved in betting on games."

Rose had been part of Heat Check Gaming's roster. The league did note its investigation didn't find he "attempted to fix or otherwise improperly participate" in any 2K League games.

24K Dropoff joined the 2K League in 2018 when he was selected in the third round of the draft. He had been averaging 11.0 points per game this season.

Heat Check Gaming currently owns a 6-10 record and is ranked 17th out of 21 teams in the NBA 2K League.