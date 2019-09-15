The Revival Beats New Day, Wins SmackDown Tag Titles at WWE Clash of Champions

Photo credit: WWE.com.

The Revival defeated Big E and Xavier Woods of The New Day at WWE Clash of Champions on Sunday to become the new SmackDown tag team champions.

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder neutralized Big E by hitting the Shatter Machine outside of the ring. That left Woods at a two-on-one disadvantage. The Revival capitalized by delivering the Shatter Machine to Woods as well.

But they weren't content to stop there. Dawson attacked Woods' injured knee and slapped on an inverted figure-four leglock. With Wilder taunting him from the floor, Woods had little choice but to tap out.

With the win, Dawson and Wilder are now three-time tag team champions on the main roster overall, and they are the first team to hold the NXT, Raw and SmackDown tag team titles.

The New Day and The Revival have been engaged in a feud running parallel with the WWE Championship rivalry between Kofi Kingston and Randy Orton.

With Orton trying to get inside Kingston's head and destroy those close to him, he enlisted the help of The Revival. By virtue of Dawson and Wilder working with The Viper, Big E and Woods were willing to give The Revival a title shot so they could seek revenge.

The Revival and Orton have been such a destructive force that they even took Big E and Woods out for a couple of weeks with a vicious attack that involved the use of a steel chair.

Although the rivalry for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships has taken a backseat to what Kingston and Orton have been doing, it was still an intriguing auxiliary feud that carried some major stakes at Clash of Champions.

Aside from The Revival attacking New Day, it also had some in-ring success against the group. In August, The Revival teamed with Orton to beat Kingston, Big E and Woods in a six-man tag team match.

Big E and Woods beat The Revival the following week, but Dawson and Wilder bounced back with a win over Heavy Machinery and essentially forced their way into a title match, making life miserable for New Day.

Since The Revival got the call to the main roster in 2017, it has faced New Day on many occasions. Although the matches have been good, it has struggled to overcome one of the greatest tag teams in WWE history.

The team had the opportunity to do so and become SmackDown tag team champions for the first time in the process on Sunday, and that is precisely what it did.

Given the ongoing nature of the feud between Kingston and Orton, though, there may be more battles to come between New Day and The Revival.

