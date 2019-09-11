Report: Triple-Crown Winner Justify Failed Drug Test Before 2018 Kentucky Derby

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 11, 2019

LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 05: Justify #7, ridden by jockey Mike Smith runs down the stretch on his way to winning the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 5, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Justify failed a drug test in April 2018, which should've precluded him from running in the 2018 Kentucky Derby, according to Joe Drape of the New York Times

"Test results, emails and internal memorandums in the Justify case show how California regulators waited nearly three weeks, until the Kentucky Derby was only nine days away, to notify [trainer Bob Baffert] that his Derby favorite had failed a doping test," Drape wrote.

Justify won the Derby en route to becoming the 13th horse to capture the Triple Crown.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

