Man Allegedly Threatens Stadium Shooting After Patriots Sign Antonio Brown

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 11, 2019

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 08: The Super Bowl Championship banners hang over Gillette Stadium before the game between the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
A Rhode Island man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot people in Foxborough, Massachusetts, home of the New England Patriots.

According to CBS Boston, Tobias Gray was so angry at the Patriots signing Antonio Brown that he made a threat in a since-deleted Facebook post.

"I'm going to pull a white boys school shooting at Foxboro you might as well hand them the ring right now I'm if I ever get my hands on a gun which I don't have one yet but I'm looking I will go shoot up random people at Foxboro," he allegedly wrote.

The 44-year-old New York Giants fan was reportedly not yet charged for this but was charged with simple and domestic assault stemming from his arrest.

Gray's lawyer, Stefanie DiMaio Larivee, argued that his recent threats weren't genuine.

"He was reacting to the Patriots obtaining Antonio Brown," she told reporters. "Just like everyone else, he was reacting as a fan. His opinion. Nothing he said was meant to be taken seriously."

However, Gray is facing charges of felony domestic assault stemming from a Sept. 3 incident as well as a felony charge of threatening a public official that came from when he was being processed, according to Brian Amaral of the Providence Journal.

A judge also said the man's record is "extensive," per CBS Boston.

The Patriots officially signed Brown Monday following his release from the Oakland Raiders. A woman filed a lawsuit Tuesday saying the wide receiver sexually assaulted and raped her, allegations he has denied.

