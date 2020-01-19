49ers' Tevin Coleman Will Not Return vs. Packers After Suffering Shoulder Injury

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IJanuary 20, 2020

San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman is taken off the field during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman was carted to the locker room early in the second quarter of Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers with a shoulder injury.

He was ruled out for the remainder of the game as the Niners took a 27-0 lead into halftime.

His season began with an injury when he suffered a high ankle sprain on the 49ers' first play in Week 1 against Tampa Bay. The 26-year-old avoided injured reserve but missed two additional weeks. 

Overall in 2019, Coleman ran for 544 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games, adding 21 receptions for 180 yards and a score.

He joined San Francisco on a two-year, $10 million contract before this season after he began his career with the Atlanta Falcons, playing there from 2015 to 2018. Last year, he appeared in all 16 games (14 starts). He rushed 167 times for 800 yards and four touchdowns, and caught 32 passes for 276 yards and five touchdowns.

Coleman saw increased production as a primary back last season because Devonta Freeman, the team's regular No. 1, missed all but two games. Freeman had been nagged by a knee injury and foot problem before he landed on injured reserve for a groin injury on Oct. 16. 

Overall in Atlanta behind Freeman, Coleman totaled 2,340 yards and 18 touchdowns as a rusher as well as 1,010 yards and 11 touchdowns as a receiver. 

Should Coleman remain sidelined, San Francisco will likely lean more heavily upon Raheem Mostert, who scored a touchdown in the first quarter.     

Related

    Frank Clark Trash Talks Henry

    ‘They come in here, he runs for 70 yards, they call him the best rusher in the league. We sendin’ his ass home early’

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Frank Clark Trash Talks Henry

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Which Matchup Are You Rooting For?

    Tap the pic to vote for KC's opponent

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Which Matchup Are You Rooting For?

    Straw Poll
    via Straw Poll

    Tyreek’s Dog Peeing Intro 🤔

    Chiefs WR pretends to pee like a dog during pre-game introductions

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Tyreek’s Dog Peeing Intro 🤔

    The Big Lead
    via The Big Lead

    Clark: Henry Isn't Hard to Hit

    Chiefs DE Frank Clark not intimidated by Derrick Henry: 'He's not one of the best guys at breaking tackles to me'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Clark: Henry Isn't Hard to Hit

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report