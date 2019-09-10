Auburn HC Gus Malzahn Shades Nick Saban, Alabama over Noon Kickoff Criticism

Michael Chang/Getty Images

Auburn coach Gus Malzahn seemingly shaded Alabama over the school's displeasure with noon kickoff times in his press conference Tuesday.

"Our guys are excited to be back home for our second home game, playing a very solid Kent State team, 6 p.m. kick," Malzahn told reporters. "Personally, I wish it was at noon. We'd have more time to prepare for our next opponent."

Saban and Alabama officials complained Monday about the noon (11 a.m. local time) start for the Crimson Tide's game against Southern Miss on Sept. 21.

"We are disappointed that our game against Southern Miss has been scheduled for a daytime kickoff at home," president Stuart Bell and athletics director Greg Byrne said in a statement. "We realize we've played more nonconference day games at home in September than any other SEC team since 2014.

"There have been a number of conversations with our conference office and they also recognize the challenges these kick times present for our student-athletes and fans."

