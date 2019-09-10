Kevin Durant Talks Relationship with Ex-Warriors Teammates, Joining Nets, More

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

More than two months after leaving the Golden State Warriors for the Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant has opened up about his decision.

In a feature by the Wall Street Journal's J.R. Moehringer, the two-time NBA Finals MVP discussed how he felt "different" from the rest of the Warriors:



"As time went on, I started to realize I'm just different from the rest of the guys. It's not a bad thing. Just my circumstances and how I came up in the league. And on top of that, the media always looked at it like KD and the Warriors. So it's like nobody could a full acceptance of me there."

As for his decision to join Brooklyn, Durant let it be known that the love Nets fans had shown him as a visiting player at the Barclays Center through the years had left a lasting impact on him. Not only that, but he was able to team up with Kyrie Irving, who he calls his "best friend in the league."

And then there's the way Oklahoma City Thunder fans have treated him since he left for the Bay Area in 2016:

"Such a venomous toxic feeling when I walked into that arena. And just the organization, the trainers and equipment managers, those dudes is pissed off at me? Ain't talking to me? I'm like, Yo, this is where we going with this? Because I left a team and went to play with another team?

"I'll never be attached to that city again because of that. I eventually wanted to come back to that city and be part of that community and organization, but I don't trust nobody there. That s--t must have been fake, what they was doing. The organization, the GM, I ain't talked to none of those people, even had a nice exchange with those people, since I left."

