Video: Enes Kanter Wins 24/7 Title on WWE Main Event at Madison Square Garden

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 10, 2019

BOSTON, MA - JULY 17: Enes Kanter #11 of the Boston Celtics smiles during the introductory press conference on July 17, 2019 at the Auerbach Center in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)
Brian Babineau/Getty Images

Enes Kanter can now affirmatively proclaim he's bringing championship DNA to the Boston Celtics. 

The NBA veteran appeared on WWE's Main Event taping prior to Raw at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Monday. He pinned R-Truth for the 24/7 Championship and drew a chorus of boos when he revealed his No. 11 Celtics jersey.

Unfortunately, Kanter's celebration was short-lived as R-Truth almost immediately recaptured the title.

Kanter is the second non-wrestler to be the 24/7 champion, joining Fox Sports' Rob Stone. Hopefully the achievement is properly recognized on his Basketball Reference page in perpetuity.

