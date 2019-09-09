Video: Enes Kanter Wins 24/7 Title on WWE Main Event at Madison Square Garden

Brian Babineau/Getty Images

Enes Kanter can now affirmatively proclaim he's bringing championship DNA to the Boston Celtics.

The NBA veteran appeared on WWE's Main Event taping prior to Raw at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Monday. He pinned R-Truth for the 24/7 Championship and drew a chorus of boos when he revealed his No. 11 Celtics jersey.

Unfortunately, Kanter's celebration was short-lived as R-Truth almost immediately recaptured the title.

Kanter is the second non-wrestler to be the 24/7 champion, joining Fox Sports' Rob Stone. Hopefully the achievement is properly recognized on his Basketball Reference page in perpetuity.