'American Ninja Warrior' 2019: National Finals Day 3 Results, Highlights

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

Season 11 of American Ninja Warrior is headed for a historic finale following Monday night's Stage 2 action in Las Vegas.

Stage 2 of the show's national finals began with the 28 remaining contestants and six obstacles standing between them and the $1 million prize. By the end of the night, a record-breaking 21 competitors made it through to Stage 3—including Ryan Stratis and, one of just four men who have participated in all 11 seasons of Ninja Warrior, "Real Life Ninja" Drew Drechsel:

The show introduced new obstacles including the Grim Sweeper and Water Walls, the only underwater obstacle featured all season. Contestants had to finish the course in under three minutes in order to qualify for the third stage.

Mathis "The Kid" Owhadi was the first person ever to attempt the Grim Sweeper. The 20-year-old University of Houston student fell into the water and opted to use his safety pass, which allowed him to run the course a second time.

Karson Voiles, appearing as a finalist in Stage 2 for the third consecutive year, and Dave Cavanagh also had to utilize their safety passes.

Owhadi and Voiles succeeded their second time around, while Cavanagh was eliminated.

It was Nate Burkhalter to make it through to the third stage first despite a bout with food poisoning the night before that cost him "about 12 pounds of fluid." The 33-year-old oil engineer made it to the finish line with just 1.96 seconds remaining on the clock:

Michael Torres had a safety pass, but he didn't need to use it Monday night. The 24-year-old out of Chicago breezed through the course while wearing blue jeans:

Of those who won't be moving on, Flip Rodriguez will wish he hadn't been forced to use his safety pass in Stage 1.

In his sixth time competing at this stage, the 30-year-old stuntman was slowed by an injury suffered in the first stage. While he completed his run, he timed out and won't advance to the next round.

Other finishers were Karsten Williams, Chris DiGangi, Kevin Carbone, Lucas Reale, Tyler Gillett, Ethan Swanson, R.J. Roman, Hunter Guerard, Seth Rogers, Joe Moravsky, Adam Rayl, Tyler Smith, Josh Salinas, Casey Suchocki and Daniel Gil.

Gil clocked the quickest time:



Salinas and Smith joined Gil in finishing under two minutes, making them ones to watch in the finale.

The Season 11 champion will be crowned Monday, Sept. 16, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.