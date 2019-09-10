NFL Week 2 Picks: Predicting the Winner of All 16 Matchups

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

A collision of NFC heavyweights highlights the NFL's Week 2 slate, as the Los Angeles Rams host the New Orleans Saints.

Last season, each team reeled off 13 victories before meeting in the NFC championship. The Rams survived and advanced 26-23, but the Saints suffered from a missed pass interference call so egregious it led to a rule change.

A shade fewer than nine months later, the clubs appear headed for another thrill ride.

L.A. opened on the right side of a 30-27 nail-biter with the Carolina Panthers, with Todd Gurley totaling 101 scrimmage yards and Malcolm Brown added a pair of rushing scores. New Orleans escaped with a 30-28 victory over the Houston Texans, thanks to a 58-yard field goal from Wil Lutz as time expired—the third of three scores in the final minute.

These are two of the most talented teams in football. Each roster reads like a veritable who's who of NFL stars. On offense alone, the battles at quarterback (Drew Brees vs. Jared Goff), running back (Alvin Kamara vs. Gurley) and wide receiver (Michael Thomas vs. Robert Woods/Cooper Kupp/Brandin Cooks) are among the best this entire season has to offer.

Oddsmakers favor the Rams by 2.5, per Caesars Sportsbook, but considering this contest will be in L.A., that's the same as calling it a toss-up.

The Saints will be fired up to prove they should have won the last time around and remain the superior squad. The Rams will want to show their win wasn't a fluke, and that all roads leading out of the NFC run through their house.

This should be another instant classic, but New Orleans has just enough on its side to pull the upset. Between the built-up motivation and Brees' surgical precision, the Saints should score their first road win of the new campaign.

Week 2 Matchups, Predictions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers (-6.5): Carolina, 28-20

San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals (-1.0): San Francisco, 24-17

Los Angeles Chargers (-2.5) at Detroit Lions: Los Angeles, 30-27

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (-2.5): Minnesota, 21-16

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans (-3.0): Tennessee, 23-20

New England Patriots (-17.0) at Miami Dolphins: New England, 41-13

Buffalo Bills (-2.0) at New York Giants: New York, 17-13

Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.5): Pittsburgh, 33-24

Dallas Cowboys (-4.0) at Washington Redskins: Dallas, 32-21

Arizona Cardinals at Baltimore Ravens (-13.5): Baltimore, 38-20

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans (-8.5): Houston, 31-17

Kansas City Chiefs (-9.5) at Oakland Raiders: Kansas City, 49-23

Chicago Bears at Denver Broncos (-1.5): Chicago, 23-19

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams (-2.5): New Orleans, 29-25

Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons (Even): Atlanta, 28-23

Cleveland Browns (-2.5) at New York Jets: Cleveland, 24-20

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers

Two words can turn virtually any game into can't-miss TV: rivalry game. Then again, these two words usually get football fanatics flocking around big screens, too: Aaron Rodgers.

The Vikings-Packers Week 2 collision has both of the above, but this game intrigues for other reasons.

Predicting a 1-0 start for either side would've hardly been shocking. But forecasting how those victories came about could've been an indication of legitimate psychic powers.

Green Bay's guide to a Week 1 win over Chicago seemingly would've included mind-numbing production from Rodgers and Davante Adams. But Rodgers passed for a modest 203 yards, Adams had a forgettable four grabs for 36 and, yet, the Packers emerged victorious due to a dominant showing from the defense. Green Bay prevailed 10-3 and held Chicago to 3-of-15 on third downs and 46 total rushing yards.

"That defense was smothering," Packers coach Matt LaFleur told reporters. "It's been a while since a (Packers) defense came in and saved the day."

In Minnesota, one might've assumed the Vikings needed plenty of mileage from their aerial attack to keep up with the Falcons. Instead, Minnesota responded to Matt Ryan's 33 completions on 46 pass attempts by having Kirk Cousins only air it out 10 times. The Vikings preferred to ground-and-pound it with Dalvin Cook leading the way for a rushing attack that piled up 172 yards and three scores on 38 attempts.

"We know that's the strength of our team," Vikings receiver Adam Thielen said. "We know we have one of the best running backs in the NFL, if not the best, and we know we have an offensive line that can just ground and pound."

Maybe Week 2 follows closer to expectations, but if either Week 1 trend carries over, it's easier to envision Cook looking special again than it is the Packers silencing another explosive offense. Minnesota could stand to strike a better run-pass balance, and if it does, it could be a long day for Green Bay's defense.

Cleveland Browns at New York Jets

Considering neither club was on the receiving end of a 59-10 beatdown, it's tough to say the Browns or Jets had the NFL's worst opening week.

But also—yikes. Yikes for Cleveland falling flat in its most hyped game in years, and yikes for New York blowing a 16-0 second half lead to a team that lost 10 games last season.

The ballyhooed Browns looked more like the Keystone Cops. They actually outgained the Titans 346-339, but they opened themselves up to a 43-13 drubbing with no discipline (18 penalties for 182 yards), brutal decision-making (three fourth-quarter interceptions) and awful execution (1-of-10 on third down, 0-of-2 on fourth).

As strange as this feels to say after Week 1, the Browns are already entering must-win territory. After Monday's matchup with New York, Cleveland opens a five-game stretch against the Rams, Ravens, 49ers, Seahawks and Patriots.

The Jets, meanwhile, saw new coach Adam Gase at his most defiant. Following his team's 17-16 loss to the Bills, Gase threw thinly veiled shots at his players and declared, "I can basically do what I want." That leadership style might work for some, but it's a tough sell for a coach with a 23-26 career record and zero playoff wins.

The Browns should win this game. They're the more talented team. But, as they learned Sunday, talent only goes so far. Expect better focus, cleaner execution and, most importantly, a desperately needed victory come Monday night.