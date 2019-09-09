NFL Rumors: Chiefs' Tyreek Hill Could Be Placed on IR After Shoulder Injury

James Gilbert/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs "may take a couple days" to decide whether they need to put injured wide receiver Tyreek Hill on the injured reserve/designated to return list or if his shoulder injury will only keep him out for a few games, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Hill suffered a posterior dislocation in the first half of Sunday's 40-26 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, per Adam Teicher and Stephania Bell of ESPN.

