Julio Jones, Michael Thomas, NFL's Biggest WR Contracts After Falcons WR's Deal

Julio Jones and the Atlanta Falcons are expected to finalize a three-year, $66 million contract extension on Saturday, according to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the deal will include $66 million of guaranteed money:

The $22 million annual average value on his salary would make Jones the highest-paid receiver in the NFL, surpassing New Orleans Saints wideout Michael Thomas and Cleveland Browns star Odell Beckham Jr.

Here is the list of top average annual salaries for wide receivers (assuming Jones signs) after Antonio Brown was released by the Oakland Raiders, according to Spotrac.com:

1. Jones: $22 million

2. Thomas: $19.3 million

3. Beckham: $18 million

4. Mike Evans: $16.5 million

T5. DeAndre Hopkins and Brandin Cooks: $16.2 million

And here's the list of top guarantees for wideouts:

1. Jones: $66 million

2. Beckham: $65 million



3. Thomas: $60.6 million

4. Evans: $55 million

5. Brandin Cooks: $49.5 million

Jones has earned the right to be the league's highest-paid wide receiver. The 30-year-old superstar has three seasons with 100 or more receptions, six seasons with at least 1,100 receiving yards and four seasons with at least eight touchdowns.

Last season, he led the NFL in receiving yards (1,677), targets (170) and was tied for fourth in receptions (113). And since 2014, he's missed just three games.

Add it all up, and Jones was always going to get paid in a big way. And now Falcons fans will get to watch him work for another five seasons.