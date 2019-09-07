Julio Jones, Michael Thomas, NFL's Biggest WR Contracts After Falcons WR's Deal

Julio Jones, Michael Thomas, NFL's Biggest WR Contracts After Falcons WR's DealSeptember 7, 2019
Julio Jones and the Atlanta Falcons are expected to finalize a three-year, $66 million contract extension on Saturday, according to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the deal will include $66 million of guaranteed money:
Atlanta and Pro-Bowl WR Julio Jones just reached agreement on a landmark three-year, $66 million extension that includes $66 million guaranteed - $64 million of which is due at signing, sources tell @mortreport and me. It ties together the two sides for the next five seasons.
On Julio Jones’ three-year extension, 97 percent of the deal is guaranteed at signing; the previous high guarantee at signing for a non-QB was Trey Flowers at 74 percent.
Text from NFL exec: “This is the first legitimate step to being NBA contracts. Julio might actually be the tipping point for the NFL to follow the NBA… Bad for clubs, great for players”.
The $22 million annual average value on his salary would make Jones the highest-paid receiver in the NFL, surpassing New Orleans Saints wideout Michael Thomas and Cleveland Browns star Odell Beckham Jr.
Here is the list of top average annual salaries for wide receivers (assuming Jones signs) after Antonio Brown was released by the Oakland Raiders, according to Spotrac.com:
- 1. Jones: $22 million
- 2. Thomas: $19.3 million
- 3. Beckham: $18 million
- 4. Mike Evans: $16.5 million
- T5. DeAndre Hopkins and Brandin Cooks: $16.2 million
And here's the list of top guarantees for wideouts:
- 1. Jones: $66 million
- 2. Beckham: $65 million
- 3. Thomas: $60.6 million
- 4. Evans: $55 million
- 5. Brandin Cooks: $49.5 million
Jones has earned the right to be the league's highest-paid wide receiver. The 30-year-old superstar has three seasons with 100 or more receptions, six seasons with at least 1,100 receiving yards and four seasons with at least eight touchdowns.
Last season, he led the NFL in receiving yards (1,677), targets (170) and was tied for fourth in receptions (113). And since 2014, he's missed just three games.
Add it all up, and Jones was always going to get paid in a big way. And now Falcons fans will get to watch him work for another five seasons.
