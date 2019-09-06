Rafael Nadal Advances to 2019 US Open Final with Win vs. Matteo Berrettini

Rafael Nadal Advances to 2019 US Open Final with Win vs. Matteo BerrettiniSeptember 7, 2019
No. 2 Rafael Nadal will have a chance to win his 19th major title after defeating No. 24 Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (8-6), 6-4, 6-1 in the U.S. Open semifinals on Friday.
ESPN @espn
Nadal wins it! Rafael Nadal defeated Matteo Berrettini to advance to the #USOpen Final on Sunday. https://t.co/mS0IAFLWII
Nadal's serve proved dominant all night, as he won 90 percent of his first-serve points and 74 percent of his second-serve points. He also committed just 18 unforced errors versus Berrettini's 44.
His power was on full display, with this forehand winner just one example:
US Open Tennis @usopen
Absorbing the power ✅ Unleashing the power ✅ Classic @RafaelNadal | #USOpen https://t.co/vcqxbpgwIb
Nadal also pulled off a magical third-set shot to help close out the match:
US Open Tennis @usopen
A little extra magic as he gets within a game of the final... 🔥 @RafaelNadal 🔥 #USOpen https://t.co/nRIKApoL45
Berrettini hung tough for the first set and even led Nadal 4-0 in a tiebreaker. However, the 33-year-old Spaniard held off two Berrettini set points before eventually winning the tiebreak 8-6.
That tiebreak win gave Nadal all the momentum he needed. He forced Berrettini to three break points before finally winning one to take a 4-3 edge in the second set. Nadal then held serve the rest of the set for the 6-4 win.
Jose Morgado of the Diario Record put Nadal's performance in perspective:
José Morgado @josemorgado
Rafael Nadal saves two set points in the first set, doesn't get broken all match and beats Matteo Berrettini 7-6(6), 6-4, 6-1 to reach the #USOpen final for the 5th time. His 27th Grand Slam final... [getty] https://t.co/wqvoDg8LHe
The left-hander then cruised down the stretch, breaking Berrettini three times and only losing one point while serving.
Berrettini's tournament is over, but the arrow is trending up for the 23-year-old Italian after a fourth-round finish at Wimbledon before his semifinal showing in the U.S. Open. He had not reached the fourth round in any major before this year.
Nadal will now face No. 5 Daniil Medvedev in the men's final. The 23-year-old Russian has only lost four sets during the U.S. Open and is coming off a dominant semifinal showing where he beat Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets.
Nadal beat Medvedev 6-3, 6-0 in their only matchup, which occurred at the 2019 Rogers Cup finals in August. However, Medvedev comes into this match on a torrid pace, as Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times noted:
Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg
Daniil Medvedev’s incredible Summer 2019: Washington:🥈 Montreal:🥈 Cincinnati:🏆 #USOpen:🏆or🥈 Medvedev beats Dimitrov 7-6(5), 6-4, 6-3 to reach his first Slam final; he awaits either Berrettini or Nadal.
ESPN will televise the matchup on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.
Everything You Need to Know About the 2019 Men's Final