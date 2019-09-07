Week 1 NFL Picks: Predictions, Odds and Over-Under Tips for Season Openers

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Bettors in favor of the over started off the NFL season with a bust, as Green Bay and Chicago combined for 13 points.

While the under won handily Thursday, there is hope for the totals to grow Sunday and Monday.

A year ago, the average score in Week 1 was 47.2 points and only four games failed to eclipse the 40-point barrier.

Five contests have been assigned an over/under above that mark, including four that are in the low 50s.

Even some of the matchups with smaller projected totals could feature the over hitting based off how the teams performed a year ago.

NFL Week 1 Schedule and Odds

All Times ET.

Predictions against the spread in bold.

Odds via Caesars.

Sunday, September 8

Atlanta at Minnesota (-4) (1 p.m. Fox) (Over/Under: 47)

Los Angeles Rams (-2) at Carolina (1 p.m. Fox) (O/U: 50)

Washington at Philadelphia (-10) (1 p.m. Fox) (O/U: 45)

Baltimore (-6.5) at Miami (1 p.m., CBS) (O/U: 39.5)

Buffalo at New York Jets (-3) (1 p.m., CBS) (O/U: 41)

Kansas City (-3.5) at Jacksonville (1 p.m., CBS) (O/U: 51.5)

Tennessee at Cleveland (-5.5) (1 p.m., CBS) (O/U: 45.5)

Indianapolis at Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5) (4:05 p.m., CBS) (O/U: 45)

Cincinnati at Seattle (-9.5) (4:05 p.m., CBS) (O/U: 44.5)

Detroit (-2.5) at Arizona (4:25 p.m., Fox) (O/U: 46.5)

New York Giants at Dallas (-7) (4:25 p.m., Fox) (O/U: 45.5)

San Francisco at Tampa Bay (-1) (4:25 p.m., Fox) (O/U: 51)

Pittsburgh at New England (-5.5) (8:20 p.m., NBC) (O/U: 49)

Monday, September 9

Houston at New Orleans (-7) (7:10 p.m., ESPN) (O/U: 52.5)

Denver (-1) at Oakland (10:20 p.m., ESPN) (O/U: 43)

Over/Under Tips

San Francisco-Tampa Bay Over

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

San Francisco's road trips did not serve it well in 2018.

The 49ers gave up over 20 points on seven occasions, and they conceded more than 40 in their final two excursions.

Kyle Shanahan's team faces a challenge in Week 1 versus Tampa Bay's improved offense under head coach Bruce Arians and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

The two have tested Jameis Winston in preseason to improve his 64.6 completion percentage and 14 interceptions from a year ago, per ESPN.com's Jenna Laine.

“In every play, I [tried] to make for him as hard as possible. I never want him to have reps where they’re easy things, where he thinks he knows exactly where he’s going with the ball, he can make that throw," Leftwich said.



Despite going 5-11, the Buccaneers racked up over 20 points six times at Raymond James Stadium, including a 27-9 victory over the Niners November 25.

In addition, the 49ers and Buccaneers gave up the second-and-third-most passing touchdowns in the NFL.

Winston and Jimmy Garoppolo should be able to sling the ball around with relative ease to the plethora of options they have.

Tampa Bay possesses a 1-2 punch of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, who combined for 2,384 receiving yards, while George Kittle is poised to replicate his 1,377-yard season with Garoppolo at the helm.

With speed on the flanks in Dante Pettis and Marquise Goodwin, the 49ers should have ample opportunities to test the Tampa Bay secondary, which could lead to fast points in a game that is setting up to be a shootout.

Seattle-Cincinnati Over

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

One quick glance at the odds suggest Seattle runs away with a victory over Cincinnati.

The Seahawks are the second-largest favorite in Week 1, but the over/under is a bit more intriguing for the late-afternoon clash.

The 44.5 total likely will not be covered by the Seahawks themselves, as they racked up over 40 just once at CenturyLink Field in 2018.

However, Russell Wilson and Co. could put up significant numbers versus the worst passing defense from a year ago.

The Bengals let up 4,414 yards through the air and conceded 32 scores, which was tied for the fifth-most with Carolina.

While most of the focus is on the Seahawks, do not sleep on Cincinnati's ability to produce, as Seattle gave up over 20 points to five opponents at home in 2018.

The Bengals recorded the same total on their travels, including a 37-point outburst in Atlanta and 34 versus Indianapolis.

There is a chance Seattle limits Cincinnati's run production since it gave up nine ground scores a year ago, but the Seahawks only held a single opponent to single digits at home.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.