US Open Tennis 2019 Men's Final: TV Schedule, Start Time and Live Stream

DON EMMERT/Getty Images

The stage has been set for the 2019 U.S. Open final.

On Friday, the field was whittled from four down to two. Daniil Medvedev secured the first spot in the championship round by prevailing against Grigor Dimitrov, while Rafael Nadal defeated Matteo Berrettini in the nightcap.

The winner on Sunday will take home $3.85 million, while the runner-up will receive $1.9 million.

2019 U.S. Open Final Schedule

Matchup: No. 2 Rafael Nadal vs. No. 5 Daniil Medvedev

Date: Sunday, Sept. 8

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Rafael Nadal vs. Daniil Medvedev

Sunday offers Nadal an opportunity to claim his second U.S. Open title in three years.

Nadal took care of business against Berrettini in straight sets to secure his third Grand Slam final berth of the year.

He was the runner-up at the Australian Open in January before winning the French Open in June. He failed to reach the final at Wimbledon, as he bowed out in the semifinals.

Nadal has 18 Grand Slam titles on his resume, three of which came at the U.S. Open. He is 3-1 in his career in U.S. Open finals, with his lone loss coming to Novak Djokovic in 2011.

A win on Sunday would move him to within one of rival Roger Federer (20) for the most men's singles Grand Slam titles of all time.

Meanwhile, Medvedev continued his winning ways of 2019 with a hard-fought victory over Dimitrov. Though he won in straight sets, 7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-3, it was anything but an easy win.

Dimitrov gave Medvedev all he could handle, but Medvedev was on top of his serve game on this day. He won 75 percent of the points (41 of 55) on his first serves while piling up 10 aces.

It marked Medvedev's first straight-set victory since the first round.

As he has piled up 50 victories on the season, Medvedev has made a habit of deep tournament runs in 2019:

This, however, will be uncommon ground for the 23-year-old. It will be his first career Grand Slam final appearance. According to ATP Media Info, he will be the first Russian to reach a major tournament final since 2005 and the first to make it to the U.S. Open championship match since 2000.

Nadal is 1-0 against Daniil Medvedev, with their lone meeting coming back in the ATP Masters 1000 Canada final on Aug. 11. Nadal won that match in straight sets, 6-3, 6-0.