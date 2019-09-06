World's Strongest Man Tour Finals 2019 Live Stream Schedule and Top Competitors

NOEL CELIS/Getty Images

The final stop of the 2019 World’s Strongest Man Tour will take place in Manchester on Saturday, with three more tickets for next year's World's Strongest Man on offer in the Finals.

Last year's winner Mateusz Kieliszkowski will compete, and will once again be among the favourites for the title. He'll have to contend with several other elite strongmen, however, including veteran Mark Felix, fresh off a world-record performance at Wembley Stadium.

Here is a look at the full competitor's list:

Mateusz Kieliszkowski

Mark Felix

Oleksii Novikov

Robert Oberst

Adam Bishop

Tom Stoltman

Luke Stoltman

Mikhail Shivlyakov

Kevin Faires

Evan Singleton

Iron Biby

Ben Brunning

Terry Hollands

Doors will open at 3:30 p.m. BST, with the event scheduled to start at 5 p.m. BST. The Official Strongman website will stream the event.

Top lifters Eddie Hall and Hafthor Bjornsson won't be in action in Manchester, but the event will nonetheless feature plenty of world class talent.

Kieliszkowski returns as the reigning champion, winning last year's Finals thanks to a great performance on the Atlas Stones. He beat Martins Licis by two seconds in the final event to win the overall rankings by just half a point.

Licis won the World's Strongest Man tournament in June and won't be competing in Manchester. Kieliszkowski, who beat Bjornsson to second place in that tournament, is the clear favourite as a result, although he'll have to contend with Tom and Luke Stoltman, who both finished in the top 10.

While Felix likely won't contend for the title, the 53-year-old will nonetheless be among the headline atractions. The plasterer from Blackburn broke the world record in the Hercules Hold at the Wembley event earlier this year:

He'll likely make another run at the record in his top event.

Adam Bishop finished in third place in last year's Finals but only placed seventh at Wembley. Kieliszkowski's closest competitors in that event was Jerry Pritchett, who also strained a pectoral injury and won't travel to Manchester.