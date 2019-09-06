Damian Lillard Jokes He Might Remove Raiders Tattoo If Antonio Brown Is Cut

Sam Forencich/Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders might have to consider the risk of upsetting one of their most famous fans if they decide to part ways with Antonio Brown.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard was so insistent the Raiders wouldn't cut Brown that he joked he "might have to get my [Raiders] tattoo removed" if it happens.

Lillard is an Oakland, California, native and has not been shy about showing off his Raiders fandom. In addition to getting their logo tattooed on his arm, the four-time All-Star teased teammate CJ McCollum, a Cleveland Browns fan, after the Raiders' 45-42 win over the Browns in Week 4 last season.

The Raiders are exploring their options with Brown, including a possible suspension, leading into Week 1 after he was involved in an altercation with general manager Mike Mayock on Wednesday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter added some people around the NFL believe the Raiders could suspend Brown with the intention of trying to void the $30.125 million of guaranteed money in his contract.

Lillard will have to wait for Oakland's decision leading up to the team's season and home opener Monday night against the Denver Broncos at RingCentral Coliseum.