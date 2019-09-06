ONE Championship 2019: Immortal Triumph Results and Highlights

ONE Championship 2019: Immortal Triumph Results and HighlightsSeptember 6, 2019
Nong-O Gaiyanghadao retained his bantamweight muay thai world championship by defeating Brice Delval via split decision at the ONE Championship Immortal Triumph event at the Phu Tho Indoor Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam:
Nong-O is now a THREE-TIME 🏆🏆🏆 ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion! Can anyone stop the dominant reign of the Thai legend? #WeAreONE #ImmortalTriumph #HoChiMinh #MartialArts https://t.co/F7O6z9Zxpm
The muay thai legend edged a close contest against the 20-year-old rising star in five rounds to successfully defend his title for a second time.
Kulabdam Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai was also in action on Friday and enjoyed a strong start to his ONE Super Series career with a unanimous decision victory over Bobo Sacko after three rounds.
Main Card Results
Nong-O Gaiyanghadao def. Brice Delval via Split Decision (Bantamweight Muay Thai World championship)
Kulabdam Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai def. Bobo Sacko via Unanimous Decision (Bantamweight Muay Thai)
Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat def. Azwan Che Wil via Knockout (Flyweight Muay Thai)
Anderson Silva def. Beybulat Isaev via Knockout (Light Heavyweight Kickboxing)
Chris Nguyen def. Yukinori Ogasawara via Unanimous Decision (Flyweight Muay Thai)
Bi Nguyen def. Puja Tomar via Split Decision (Atomweight Muay Thai)
Panpayak Jitmuangnon def. Masahide Kudo via Unanimous Decision (Flyweight Kickboxing)
Preliminary Card Results
Mongkolpetch Petchyindee Academy def. Joseph Lasiri via Majority Decision (Flyweight Muay Thai)
Santino Verbeek def. Juan Cervantes via Majority Decision (Welterweight Kickboxing)
Momotaro def. Singtongnoi Por Telakun via Knockout (Flyweight Muay Thai)
Viktoria Lipianska def. Amber Kitchen via Split Decision (Catch Weight Muay Thai)
Michael Pham def. Mohamad Fakri Bin Yusoff via Unanimous Decision (Featherweight Muay Thai)
Immortal Triumph Highlights
The ONE Championship made its debut in Vietnam on Friday and did not lack for excitement with a full card of kickboxing and muay thai action involving plenty of top talent.
ONE Championship shared highlights of the action:
The main event saw Nong-O cement his status at the top of the sport with victory over Delval, although the 12-time world champion did not have it all his own way and was tested by his young opponent:
DOWN GOES NONG-O! 😮 #WeAreONE #ImmortalTriumph #HoChiMinh #MartialArts https://t.co/MboRv1PyUr
Yet the 33-year-old overcame a difficult start to assert his dominance. His kicks to the body and the legs were a feature of the second round as he began to show his superior quality:
The World Champ returns fire! 💥🤛 #WeAreONE #ImmortalTriumph #HoChiMinh #MartialArts https://t.co/l56xcNcyiW
Delval adjusted well in the later rounds and continued on the offensive but could not do enough to prevent Nong-O claiming a deserved victory in a fast-paced match.
Elsewhere, Vietnam's Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat gave home supporters plenty to cheer with a thrilling third-round knockout of Azwan Che Wil.
The Malaysian came into the meeting as the more experienced fighter but was no match for the home favourite.
Nguyen put his opponent on the canvas in the second round with a high kick and then ended his night with a perfectly-timed right hook:
WHAT. A. KNOCKOUT! Vietnam's 🇻🇳 own Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat sends Ho Chi Minh into a frenzy with a ferocious finish of Azwan Che Wil! 🔥 #WeAreONE #ImmortalTriumph #HoChiMinh #MartialArts https://t.co/rnQkwZOCsS
Brazil's Anderson Silva was also in fine form on Friday, producing a first-round knockout to defeat Beybulat Isaev. Silva overwhelmed Isaev from the start before landing a powerful right uppercut to end the contest:
🚨 KNOCKOUT ALERT 🚨 Brazilian beast 🇧🇷 Anderson Silva makes a MASSIVE statement with a first-round KO of Beybulat Isaev! #WeAreONE #ImmortalTriumph #HoChiMinh #MartialArts https://t.co/ZxQNi1bLYo
Elsewhere, Santino Verbeek survived a scare to beat Juan Cervantes on his ONE Championship debut, while Kohei 'Momotaro' Kodera made history on Friday.
The Japanese star knocked out Singtongnoi Por Telakun after just 41 seconds, the fastest knockout in ONE Super Series history, per the tournament's official website.
