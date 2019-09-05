Dana White Says BJ Penn Won't Fight in UFC After Street Brawls Caught on Video

MAURO PIMENTEL/Getty Images

UFC President Dana White has said BJ Penn will not fight in the organisation again following his role in two street brawls.

ESPN's Brett Okamoto asked White about Penn's future:

White said the decision had been coming, regardless of the controversy surrounding the brawls:

"He won't fight again, that's it. That's a wrap. It's not even that this was the last straw. I didn't love him continuing to fight anyway, but with the relationship that he and I have—he gets me on the phone, begging me for another fight. It's hard to turn him down. After what I saw in that video, BJ needs to, you know, he needs to focus on his personal life before he thinks about fighting."

In late August, TMZ released two videos of Penn involved in altercations in Hawaii:

TMZ also published footage of the 40-year-old involved in another fight in June.

A former UFC lightweight and welterweight champion, Penn has continued to compete in the organisation well past his prime. He has lost seven consecutive fights and hasn't won a bout since 2010, when he beat Matt Hughes for the second time in their trilogy.

In his prime, Penn was one of the most popular and accomplished fighters in the organisation. He shocked everyone with his first win over Hughes, as he moved up in weight to beat the longtime welterweight champion. Hughes was on a 13-fight win streak going into their bout.

The Prodigy built a reputation for taking on any challengers, including the much larger Lyoto Machida in an openweight bout in 2005.

His last fight came at the UFC 237 event in May, losing to Clay Guida by unanimous decision in Brazil.