Rafael Nadal Defeats Diego Schwartzman to Advance to 2019 US Open Semifinals

Rafael Nadal Defeats Diego Schwartzman to Advance to 2019 US Open SemifinalsSeptember 5, 2019
No. 2 Rafael Nadal advanced to the U.S. Open semifinals with a 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 win over No. 20 Diego Schwartzman in New York on Wednesday.
US Open Tennis @usopen
Rafa Roar 🔟/🔟 @RafaelNadal improves to 8-1 in #USOpen quarterfinals. https://t.co/Bd1P5Cv9Ff
Nadal took advantage of his break-point opportunities, winning 7-of-13 compared to Schwartzman's 4-of-10. He also won 70 percent of his first-serve points versus Schwartzman's 58 percent.
A dominant performance at the net served Nadal well, as he outscored Schwartzman 15-8 there.
The match proved far tougher for Nadal than the score might suggest, as Schwartzman showed incredible resolve in the first two sets.
The Argentinian was down a double break in both sets but overcame a four-game deficit each time to tie the set. A 4-0 score became 4-4 in the first, and a 5-1 edge quickly turned to 5-5 in the second.
This second-set point symbolized Schwartzman's fight throughout the match, and he also won over some fans in the process:
ESPN @espn
Diego Schwartzman shows off insane hustle to win a point against Nadal at the #USOpen https://t.co/V8lZoSVsej
The 5'7", 141-pound Schwartzman also hit the ball hard for someone his size, as tennis commentator David Law tweeted:
David Law @DavidLawTennis
Pound for pound, Diego Schwartzman hits the ball harder than any human on the planet.
Jose Margado of the Diario Record noted that Schwartzman's body language wasn't reminiscent of someone whose tournament fate hung in the balance:
José Morgado @josemorgado
Diego Schwartzman's attitude is simply fantastic. He is two sets to love down to one of the GOATs of the game and you just can't tell that by his body language.
Nadal broke Schwartzman in the first set to win 6-4 and then did so again in the second set for a 7-5 advantage.
The Spaniard cruised from that point forward, as he broke Schwartzman twice in the third set for a 6-2 win.
The underdog won back two break points in the first set to help turn a 4-0 deficit into a 4-4 tie. The Argentinian ended up losing the set 6-4, but he once again unleashed a ferocious comeback in the second set
Nadal moved to 8-0 lifetime against Schwartzman, who has only taken two sets off the left-hander in their matchups.
The 27-year-old Schwartzman has now reached the quarterfinal of a major in three consecutive years, having done so at the 2017 U.S. Open and 2018 French Open.
Nadal, the draw's top-ranked player remaining, will now face No. 24 Matteo Berrettini in the semifinals on Friday. The 23-year-old Berrettini won a five-set thriller over No. 13 Gael Monfils to reach his first-ever Grand Slam semifinal.
The 33-year-old Nadal, who is searching for his 19th major title and fourth U.S. Open, has never faced Berrettini.
No. 5 Daniil Medvedev will take on unseeded Grigor Dimitrov in the other half of the bracket.
The semifinal matches will begin at 4 p.m. ET on Friday, and the final will be held Sunday at 4 p.m.
