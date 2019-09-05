Rafael Nadal Defeats Diego Schwartzman to Advance to 2019 US Open Semifinals

DON EMMERT/Getty Images

No. 2 Rafael Nadal advanced to the U.S. Open semifinals with a 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 win over No. 20 Diego Schwartzman in New York on Wednesday.

Nadal took advantage of his break-point opportunities, winning 7-of-13 compared to Schwartzman's 4-of-10. He also won 70 percent of his first-serve points versus Schwartzman's 58 percent.

A dominant performance at the net served Nadal well, as he outscored Schwartzman 15-8 there.

The match proved far tougher for Nadal than the score might suggest, as Schwartzman showed incredible resolve in the first two sets.

The Argentinian was down a double break in both sets but overcame a four-game deficit each time to tie the set. A 4-0 score became 4-4 in the first, and a 5-1 edge quickly turned to 5-5 in the second.

This second-set point symbolized Schwartzman's fight throughout the match, and he also won over some fans in the process:

The 5'7", 141-pound Schwartzman also hit the ball hard for someone his size, as tennis commentator David Law tweeted:

Jose Margado of the Diario Record noted that Schwartzman's body language wasn't reminiscent of someone whose tournament fate hung in the balance:

Nadal broke Schwartzman in the first set to win 6-4 and then did so again in the second set for a 7-5 advantage.

The Spaniard cruised from that point forward, as he broke Schwartzman twice in the third set for a 6-2 win.

The underdog won back two break points in the first set to help turn a 4-0 deficit into a 4-4 tie. The Argentinian ended up losing the set 6-4, but he once again unleashed a ferocious comeback in the second set

Nadal moved to 8-0 lifetime against Schwartzman, who has only taken two sets off the left-hander in their matchups.

The 27-year-old Schwartzman has now reached the quarterfinal of a major in three consecutive years, having done so at the 2017 U.S. Open and 2018 French Open.

Nadal, the draw's top-ranked player remaining, will now face No. 24 Matteo Berrettini in the semifinals on Friday. The 23-year-old Berrettini won a five-set thriller over No. 13 Gael Monfils to reach his first-ever Grand Slam semifinal.

The 33-year-old Nadal, who is searching for his 19th major title and fourth U.S. Open, has never faced Berrettini.

No. 5 Daniil Medvedev will take on unseeded Grigor Dimitrov in the other half of the bracket.

The semifinal matches will begin at 4 p.m. ET on Friday, and the final will be held Sunday at 4 p.m.