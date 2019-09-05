NBA 2K20: Best Young Stars to Build a Franchise Around in MyGM and MyLEAGUE

Joel Auerbach/Associated Press

For a gardener, almost nothing is better than helping a plant develop from a seedling into a fully blossomed ode to Mother Earth. Sure, you can buy and enjoy a ripe plum at Whole Foods. But what could be more rewarding than finding a quality seed and nurturing it into an absolute delight?

NBA 2K20 MyGM and MyLEAGUE modes are, therefore, perfect for gardeners. If you're the merchandizing type, you might prefer taking a franchise and trading around assets for veterans to try to win a championship now. If you're less Billy King and more Bob Myers, then using your green thumb to build around young stars is probably closer to your modus operandi.

Here are some of the best young stars to plant and grow your franchise around in NBA 2K20's MyGM and MyLEAGUE modes. And, since "young" isn't a concrete term, we'll use the American legal drinking age of 21 as our cut-off point.

Luka Doncic

SG, Dallas Mavericks

20 years old

87 overall

Last year's Rookie of the Year is an obvious starting point for an NBA 2K franchise, especially considering that the 6'7" Slovenian phenom has the size of a wing and the ball-handling skills (six assists per game as a rookie) of a point.

De'Aaron Fox

PG, Sacramento Kings

21 years old

86 overall

What De'Aaron Fox lacks in size, he most certainly makes up for in speed. That helped him deliver a sophomore campaign in which the young King upped his scoring to 17.3 points per game (on the back of a much-improved 37.1 percent three-point clip) and his assists to 7.3 per game.

Jayson Tatum

SF, Boston Celtics

21 years old

85 overall

For some reason, Jayson Tatum's shot selection deteriorated in his second season, and his field-goal and three-point percentages dropped to 45.0 and 37.3 percent, respectively. What's nice about 2K, though, is we get to decide what shots he takes.

That means less fall-away mid-range jumpers and more of the sensible shots that helped the 6'8" prototypical wing shoot 47.5 and 43.4 percent from the field and three, respectively, as a rookie.

Trae Young

PG, Atlanta Hawks

20 years old

85 overall

The Rookie of the Year runner-up already plays NBA basketball like it's 2K, so he's an obvious candidate to be an absolute cheat code.

John Collins

PF, Atlanta Hawks

21 years old

84 overall

John Collins is 6'10", can jump out of the building and averaged 19.1 points and 9.8 rebounds as a sophomore in 2018-19. He also knocked down 34.8 percent of his three-point looks. The Atlanta Hawks are essentially providing the blueprint for 2K managers to follow when building a young, fun roster.

Marvin Bagley III

PF, Sacramento Kings

20 years old

83 overall

Marvin Bagley III is the Collins to Fox's Young. A bouncy, 6'11" big with a relentless motor. Frontcourt buckets for years if you build around him in 2K.

Deandre Ayton

C, Phoenix Suns

21 years old

82 overall

Traditional bigs are a rarity in today's NBA, but at 7'1" and 250 pounds, Deandre Ayton fits a unique mold and fits it well. A lot has been said of how little the Phoenix Suns featured him in their offense, but, like Tatum, that won't be an issue for us in 2K.

Jaren Jackson Jr.

PF, Memphis Grizzlies

19 years old

82 overall

Honestly, the kid might just be the best candidate to build your championship garden around. He's only 19, but he's 6'11" and shot 35.9 percent from three as a rookie while playing impressive defense.