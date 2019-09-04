Nate Diaz, Weili Zhang Rise in Latest Rankings After UFC Fight Night 157

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 4, 2019

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 17: (L-R) Nate Diaz kicks Anthony Pettis in their welterweight bout during the UFC 241 event at the Honda Center on August 17, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

By virtue of their big wins at UFC 241 and UFC Fight Night 157, respectively, Nate Diaz and Weili Zhang ascended in the latest UFC rankings.

Diaz moved up from No. 7 to No. 6 in the welterweight rankings, a rise that started after he beat Anthony Pettis by unanimous decision on Aug. 17.

Meanwhile, Weili moved into the champion spot on the heels of her first-round knockout win over Jessica Andrade for the UFC Women's Strawweight Championship on Saturday.

As a result of the decisive loss, Andrade dropped into the No. 1 contender position and fell out of the pound-for-pound rankings completely.

Diaz returned to the Octagon last month after a three-year absence and didn't seem to miss a beat. The win over Pettis gave him a career record of 20-11 and moved him closer to a potential shot at Kamaru Usman's UFC welterweight title.

Tyron Woodley, Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal, Leon Edwards and Rafael Dos Anjos are all ahead of Diaz, but he could conceivably leapfrog some of them due to his star power and name recognition.

In his post-fight interview, Diaz called for a potential bout against Masvidal, which could determine the next No. 1 contender:

"With this belt, I want to defend it against ... Jorge Masvidal had a good last fight, good last fight," Diaz said. "All respect to the man, but there ain't no gangsters in this game anymore. There ain't nobody who does it right but me and him. So I know my man's a gangster, but he ain't no West Coast gangster."

Diaz holds a victory over Conor McGregor, which is something few can say, and it gives him a great deal of bargaining power as well.

Zhang made history by becoming the first Chinese champion in UFC history, and she did it in front of her home fans in Shenzhen, China.

The 30-year-old owns a 20-1 record with her only loss coming in her first professional fight against Meng Bo for China MMA League in 2013.

Andrade had been on a four-fight winning streak before facing Zhang, but the loss dropped her to 20-7 and left her without a title.

While Andrade may be in line for a rematch, it is far from a lock since the likes of Rose Namajunas, Tatiana Suarez, Nina Ansaroff and Joanna Jedrzejczyk could be in the mix as well.

Related

    Can Anyone in UFC Stop Khabib?

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Can Anyone in UFC Stop Khabib?

    Nathan McCarter
    via Bleacher Report

    BJ Penn Discusses Recent Bar Brawls

    MMA logo
    MMA

    BJ Penn Discusses Recent Bar Brawls

    MMA Fighting
    via MMA Fighting

    Greg Hardy Among 2 Fights Added to UFC Singapore

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Greg Hardy Among 2 Fights Added to UFC Singapore

    Bloody Elbow
    via Bloody Elbow

    Cyborg Signs Historic Bellator Deal

    Former UFC star given 'biggest contract in women's MMA history'

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Cyborg Signs Historic Bellator Deal

    Former UFC star given 'biggest contract in women's MMA history'

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report