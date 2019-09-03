Police Confirm Chris Jericho's AEW Championship Was Stolen or Lost out of Limo

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

If possession really is nine-tenths of the law, then All Elite Wrestling may have unofficially crowned a second world champion.

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp confirmed newly minted AEW champion Chris Jericho's belt went missing in Tallahassee, Florida. While the police report doesn't specifically name the belt in question, it mentioned a "championship wrestling belt" that was missing from Jericho's limousine:

"The limo driver shuttled the victim to Longhorn for dinner. The victim remained at Longhorn while the limo driver returned to the airport. The victim had taken the wrong luggage from the airport and the driver took it back to the terminal. When the driver picked up the victim from the restaurant, the belt was missing. Responding officers searched the limo and airport for the belt without success."

Jericho defeated Adam Page at All Out on Saturday to become AEW's first champion.

The biggest heel in the promotion at the moment, Y2J celebrated by insulting everybody backstage and popping champagne on his own.

Throughout history, wrestlers have stolen championships as part of an ongoing storyline, but this situation is a little too real for AEW.

Assuming the AEW title is currently out of Jericho's possession, the company will only have a few weeks to commission a new belt in time for the launch of its weekly show on TNT, which debuts Oct. 2.

AEW announced in July that Jericho will team with two mystery partners to wrestle Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks on the debut program.