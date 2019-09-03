Video: Becky Lynch Hits Stone Cold with a Stunner on 'Straight Up Steve Austin'September 3, 2019
Monday night, "
Still shaking from that take down. @beckylynchWWE and @steveaustinbsr makin' history right here. Come back next week for @fluffyguy on #StraightUpSteveAustin. https://t.co/wP95cjOd1R
Stone Cold" Steve Austin got a taste of his own medicine when Becky Lynch was his guest on Straight Up Steve Austin.
Over and over again, Austin had shared a cold one with an unsuspecting wrestler. After feigning a level of camaraderie, the Texas Rattlesnake would live up to his name and deliver a Stone Cold Stunner.
Lynch turned the tables on Austin. After toasting and taking a sip of beer, The Man hit Austin with his own finishing move:
.@BeckyLynchWWE doesn't seem bitter at all! #StraightUpSteveAustin https://t.co/QyGMgGBNd6
Prior to her heel turn, Lynch also defeated Austin in an axe throwing competition:
Now that's the face of a champion... or two. #StraightUpSteveAustin https://t.co/P9RSYMzT13
A new catch-phrase for The Man @beckylynchWWE? We think so... #StraightUpSteveAustin https://t.co/dfLpOYuyFo
Wrestling fans know how the Raw women's champion loves to eat healthy. She did her best to get Austin on-board with the lifestyle, too:
Lynch has become one of WWE's biggest stars through sheer force of will. She became so popular the promotion had little choice but to position her at the top, including a main-event match at WrestleMania 35.
Her charisma was on display Monday night as she held her own with a wrestling legend.
