Video: Becky Lynch Hits Stone Cold with a Stunner on 'Straight Up Steve Austin'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 3, 2019

TOKYO,JAPAN - JUNE 28: Becky Lynch enters the ring during the WWE Live Tokyo at Ryogoku Kokugikan on June 28, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)
Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Monday night, "

Stone Cold" Steve Austin got a taste of his own medicine when Becky Lynch was his guest on Straight Up Steve Austin.

Over and over again, Austin had shared a cold one with an unsuspecting wrestler. After feigning a level of camaraderie, the Texas Rattlesnake would live up to his name and deliver a Stone Cold Stunner.

Lynch turned the tables on Austin. After toasting and taking a sip of beer, The Man hit Austin with his own finishing move:

Prior to her heel turn, Lynch also defeated Austin in an axe throwing competition:

Wrestling fans know how the Raw women's champion loves to eat healthy. She did her best to get Austin on-board with the lifestyle, too:

Lynch has become one of WWE's biggest stars through sheer force of will. She became so popular the promotion had little choice but to position her at the top, including a main-event match at WrestleMania 35.

Her charisma was on display Monday night as she held her own with a wrestling legend.

