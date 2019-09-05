1 Unsung Player to Know for Every NFL Team Entering the Season

0 of 32

Associated Press

The stars and rookies make all the headlines, but contenders wouldn't be who they are in the NFL without the surefire role players and underappreciated guys who go unnoticed in the national spotlight. Think, two-time Super Bowl champion Trey Flowers, who played a key role for the New England Patriots over the past three years and just earned a five-year, $90 million contract in Detroit.

Like Flowers, the most notable unsung heroes haven't been popular enough to make a Pro Bowl or register on a first-team All-Pro list. They aren't rookies, and they aren't surrounded by hype. Typically, they are poorly kept secrets regionally but overlooked nationally.

They're also likely critical to each team's success heading into the 2019 season.