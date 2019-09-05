1 Unsung Player to Know for Every NFL Team Entering the Season

1 Unsung Player to Know for Every NFL Team Entering the SeasonSeptember 5, 2019
The stars and rookies make all the headlines, but contenders wouldn't be who they are in the NFL without the surefire role players and underappreciated guys who go unnoticed in the national spotlight. Think, two-time Super Bowl champion Trey Flowers, who played a key role for the New England Patriots over the past three years and just earned a five-year, $90 million contract in Detroit.
Like Flowers, the most notable unsung heroes haven't been popular enough to make a Pro Bowl or register on a first-team All-Pro list. They aren't rookies, and they aren't surrounded by hype. Typically, they are poorly kept secrets regionally but overlooked nationally.
They're also likely critical to each team's success heading into the 2019 season.
Arizona Cardinals: DL Rodney Gunter
It isn't easy to find unsung guys on a rebuilding team like the Arizona Cardinals, who had the first overall pick in this year's draft.
Rodney Gunter seems to qualify, though. He's flown well under the radar throughout his career at this point, first entering the NFL via the fourth round in 2015 out of Delaware State.
Since, Gunter has appeared in 16 games for four straight years, and last season he had a breakout of sorts with 11 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.
Gunter returns to the Cardinals on a one-year deal this season after testing free agency, and if he keeps ascending as a player, he's going to be on a few wish lists next offseason. He has one critical trait down already: availability. At this pace, the rest should continue to emerge.
Atlanta Falcons: WR Mohamed Sanu
Last year was supposed to be the end of the road for Mohamed Sanu.
The Atlanta Falcons, after all, still rostered Julio Jones and spent a first-round pick on Calvin Ridley. There are only so many balls to go around, and the veteran Sanu wasn't as explosive or exciting.
Yet there was Sanu anyway, catching 66 of his 94 targets for 838 yards and four scores. That was a career-best yardage mark, and he's scored at least four times in five campaigns since entering the league in 2012.
Teams love players like Sanu. He isn't flashy and has never made a Pro Bowl, but he gets the job done reliably and hasn't missed more than one game a season since his rookie year. The other elements to the Atlanta passing game will surely get the attention again, but the reliable Sanu isn't going anywhere.
Baltimore Ravens: OL Orlando Brown
Remember when Orlando Brown had one of the worst combine performances of all time, which supposedly hurt his pro prospects?
Brown fell to the third round of the draft as a result and landed with the Baltimore Ravens. The outlook seemed bleak given the circumstances.
All Brown went on to do was have a breakout season with the Ravens as the starting right tackle, registering 760 snaps with just three penalties and no sacks allowed, according to Pro Football Focus.
Brown is a good example of workout numbers not always meaning much, and as a result, Baltimore appears to have a career right tackle on its hands at a time the rest of the league is scrambling to find help at both tackle spots.
Buffalo Bills: LT Dion Dawkins
Dion Dawkins is a goldmine for a Buffalo Bills team that managed to stumble into a left tackle while most of the league battles serious problems at the position.
NFL fans should have recognized as much when the Bills decided to trade left tackle Cordy Glenn last offseason and start Dawkins in his place despite entering the league known as a right-side player.
"Dion's made big strides in the year that I've been with him to now," offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said, according to Mark Gaughan of the Buffalo News. "Dion has been improving. I'm happy with where he's at. We still have a ways to go, but he's done a good job in camp."
One could argue Dawkins had a slight dip last year compared to 2017, but the talent on the line around him worsened. He's still an ascending player and key cog to the franchise.
Carolina Panthers: OL Daryl Williams
It shouldn't come as a surprise to see so many offensive linemen listed given the underappreciated and dire state of the unit on the edges these days.
Daryl Williams has a little more name recognition on this list than most, though perhaps only because he hit free agency last year and not because he has been a mainstay as one of the league's better right tackles.
Williams re-upped with the Carolina Panthers on a one-year deal of the prove-it variety this offseason after his missed 15 games in 2018 thanks to multiple setbacks with his knee. But over the three years prior, the fourth-round pick had established himself as rock-solid on the right edge.
In 1,000-plus snaps in 2017, Williams graded out at 77.2 with just two penalties and four sacks allowed, per PFF. And in 2019, the Panthers might exploit his versatility by kicking him inside, which only makes him more of an unsung cog.
Chicago Bears: DB Prince Amukamara
When Prince Amukamara joined the Chicago Bears in 2017, it was viewed mostly as a gamble on the Bears' part and a last-chance move for a former top-20 pick who hadn't always met expectations with the New York Giants.
Now, Amukamara is a key part of what the Bears do defensively.
Amukamara isn't flashy, nor is he grabbing a ton of interceptions, but he does go after an opposing team's No. 1 wideout. He was targeted 51 times in 2017 and allowed 31 catches, then 83 more times with 53 allowances in 2018, grading out at 80.2 at PFF.
It's going to be hard for the veteran corner to ever get the appreciation he deserves while playing next to a budding star like Eddie Jackson on the back end of the defense, but he's a solid player and doesn't show signs of slowing.
Cincinnati Bengals: TE C.J. Uzomah
C.J. Uzomah continues to develop into a core element of what the Cincinnati Bengals do on offense while comfortably living in the shadow of the oft-discussedTyler Eifert.
Uzomah was a fifth-round pick in 2015 with shaky pro prospects, largely because he came up in a run-oriented Auburn attack. He's a big (6'6") weapon, though, and has developed as a blocker, culminating in 43 catches for 439 yards and three touchdowns last year.
Doesn't sound like much, but his supporting cast was one of the league's worst offensive line, multiple quarterbacks, major injuries to his supporting unit and a defense that was on track to be the worst of all time statistically before coordinator Teryl Austin was fired—and Uzomah did it while playing hurt.
He is a rock and a veteran leader for the new coaching staff in Cincinnati who should feature more heavily in the offense than outsiders might expect.
Cleveland Browns: DL Larry Ogunjobi
The Cleveland Browns were well out in front of the national narrative with defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi.
The Browns shipped away tackle Danny Shelton before last season, thrusting Ogunjobi, a 2017 third-round pick, into a featured role. He responded with a 16-game season, working as advertised against the run and tallying 5.5 sacks and 33 total stops, ranking him eighth among all interior defenders at PFF.
Ogunjobi might have a hard time breaking out of the shadow of Myles Garrett and other big names in Cleveland. But he's a 25-year-old workhorse who hasn't necessarily hit his ceiling in all facets of his game, either.
Dallas Cowboys: WR Michael Gallup
Dallas Cowboys fans like to point to Michael Gallup as a sign of quality drafting.
Fair. Gallup, a third-round pick in 2018, got off to a slow start but was on fire by the end of his rookie season, catching at least one 20-yard pass in three of his final four games to finish with 507 yards and two scores on an average of 15.4 yards per catch.
Gallup had one touchdown and 62 yards in three preseason games, and he has a clear rapport with quarterback Dak Prescott, which should come into play as teams focus on fellow receiver Amari Cooper. Were it not for the Ezekiel Elliott situation pumping up Tony Pollard, other fans might have a better idea of Gallup's impending breakout.
With Gallup demanding defenses' respect deep, everybody on the offense emerges a winner even if the sophomore isn't the main recipient of the praise.
Denver Broncos: LB Josey Jewell
In college, Josey Jewell earned some individual honors for his workhorse-style play, including Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and the Jack Lambert Award, given to the nation's top collegiate linebacker, in 2017.
That production in college helped Jewell come off the board in the fourth round to the Denver Broncos in 2018. As a rookie, he drummed up 58 total tackles and four tackles for loss over 16 games while earning praise from those around him.
"He's a young guy, but he's a mature guy," then-head coach Vance Joseph said, according to Jon Heath of Broncos Wire. "He's played a bunch of football in his football career. He is very solid and he should get better with time. He's played a lot of base and nickel for us, so I've been impressed with how he's handled both areas."
This sort of reliability while playing between Bradley Chubb and Von Miller is never going to win major recognition for Jewell, so he'll remain unsung but productive.
Detroit Lions: WR Kenny Golladay
Kenny Golladay is one of those wideouts who it's easy to forget hit 1,000-plus yards last season.
The Detroit Lions had their issues in 2018, but Golladay certainly wasn't one of them. Over 15 games, he caught 70 passes for 1,063 yards and five scores; he also had a trio of 100-plus-yard performances. Over two seasons, he's already averaging nearly 60 yards per game and 15.7 yards per catch.
Golladay, a 2017 third-round pick, has serious No. 1 wideout traits and keeps flashing them, though for now he's been stuck behind guys like Marvin Jones in the recognition department. That could continue in 2019 after the Lions used a top-10 pick on tight end T.J. Hockenson.
Still, it doesn't seem like Golladay will last much longer on lists like this.
Green Bay Packers: LB Blake Martinez
Blake Martinez is pretty far down the list of Green Bay Packers who garner attention, especially with headline-grabbers like Aaron Rodgers under center and new head coach Matt LaFleur, for starters.
But Martinez has been a rock in the middle for the Packers, at least from a statistical standpoint. He's put up at least 140 total tackles in each of his last two seasons, and last year he had a career-high five sacks as well.
Granted, total tackles is a shaky measurement, especially if they're coming downfield after allowances. But there is something to be said for availability (he hasn't missed a single game over the last two years) and production.
A leader for the unit, Martinez figures to track toward the same numbers again in 2019.
Houston Texans: DB Justin Reid
Had 35-year-old cornerback Johnathan Joseph not made the Pro Bowl and had an All-Pro nod back in 2011 and 2012, he'd be the shoo-in pick here for the Houston Texans.
Instead, we'll roll to the younger safety Justin Reid, a third-round pick in 2018 who was simply overlooked in a class featuring names like Minkah Fitzpatrick and Derwin James.
Reid responded by totaling 88 tackles with three interceptions, one of which went back for a touchdown.
Houston will ask Reid to take another step in 2019 with Tyrann Mathieu gone from the secondary, and there isn't any reason to think he isn't up to the task. He's not a household name like James, but the talent and early production is already there.
Indianapolis Colts: DL Margus Hunt
Margus Hunt was a massive (literally, at 6'8" and 295 pounds) question mark when Cincinnati made him a second-round pick in 2013, and he had a tough time ever getting on the field over his first four seasons.
Hunt then joined the Indianapolis Colts, and over the past two years in Indy, he has 59 total tackles and six sacks as a key cog of the front seven.
In fact, the Colts made a point to bring back the 32-year-old defender on a two-year deal worth $9 million. It seems clear the plan is to again feature him heavily up front.
Hunt is a late bloomer in every sense of the description, but he's also a workhorse with a unique frame and steady skills, making him invaluable to what the Colts want to accomplish defensively.
Jacksonville Jaguars: DL Abry Jones
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a lot of personality and some big names on defense, which has allowed Abry Jones to comfortably fly under the proverbial radar.
Jones went undrafted out of Georgia in 2013, and the fact he's stuck with one team for so long says quite a bit, as does the four-year extension Jacksonville handed him back in 2017. Not only has he been productive against the run in the heart of the defense, but he also hasn't missed more than one game a season since his rookie year.
At this point, if the 27-year-old Jones hasn't caught on nationally as an undrafted darling with more than $15 million in earnings all these years later, he probably won't. But he does the dirty work in the middle and will continue to do so while the pressure creators get the shine.
Kansas City Chiefs: DB Kendall Fuller
Kendall Fuller could have made this list during his time with the Washington Redskins before they traded him away in exchange for quarterback Alex Smith.
Fuller appears here now as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. He was one of the lone players who didn't overly contribute to 2018's miserable defense, which was overhauled with a new scheme and personnel this offseason.
That's because Fuller played well given the circumstances during his debut with the team over 15 games, recording 82 total tackles, picking off two passes and finishing with a grade of 71.7 at Pro Football Focus while being targeted 98 times, the sixth-most of any cornerback all year.
The third-round pick got lost in the Smith trade and is now lost in a remaking of the defense, yet he's still a strong presence who doesn't show signs of slowing.
Los Angeles Chargers: RB Austin Ekeler
Austin Ekeler is perhaps a big part of the reason the Los Angeles Chargers have taken a hardline stance against giving in to Melvin Gordon's contract demands.
Ekeler went undrafted in 2017 but played a respectable role with the Chargers, carrying it just 47 times but scoring twice and catching 27 passes with three more touchdowns.
As a sophomore, Ekeler saw an uptick in usage due to injuries and other factors and tallied six total touchdowns while catching 39 passes and averaging 5.2 yards per carry. He tacked on more than 100 total yards in limited usage this preseason in a featured role, too.
With the prevalence of the "pass-catching back" increasingly fading in favor of all-around backs, Ekeler averaging north of five yards per carry so far and catching 66 total passes could be a hint of big things to come. Should Gordon return, Ekeler is still quietly one of the best rotational backs in the league.
Los Angeles Rams: DL Michael Brockers
Michael Brockers was a top-14 pick in 2012 and has carved out a nice career for himself with the Los Angeles Rams. Maybe he hasn't reached expectations for some, but a team would have a hard time complaining about such a volatile draft slot panning out so well.
Well, meaning just five missed games since 2012, 40 tackles for loss and 20 sacks while sporting the ability to play multiple positions.
Even at this point in his career, Brockers is willing to play all over, as reported by Rams Wire's Cameron DaSilva.
"I've kind of gotten comfortable playing defensive end," Brockers said. "I like playing that position, but if it happens that if I have to play nose, I'll do that too. I told them whatever I can do for this team, I'll do it, so I think that's the most important thing."
Brockers would need a career-best season to even start scratching at some of the attention Aaron Donald next to him demands. But both he and the Rams are probably just fine with how things have been going.
Miami Dolphins: DB Eric Rowe
We can skirt an unspoken rule about free-agent arrivals here with the Miami Dolphins' Eric Rowe since he's reuniting with new Miami head coach Brian Flores, who also spent 2018 with the New England Patriots.
Rowe was, believe it or not, the guy who started over Malcolm Butler in Super Bowl LII, though to say his name got lost in the mix there would be an understatement. But it says quite a bit that Patriots coach Bill Belichick made that sort of move, so Rowe's lack of individual awards doesn't mean much.
In reality, Rowe is a 2015 second-round pick who struggled with injuries last year but has the frame (6'1", 205 pounds) to scrap with the biggest wideouts out there.
Rowe is a matchup maker against specific opponents and the safest non-Xavien Howard corner on the Miami roster, where he'll get to perform under the same play-caller who helped him excel in New England.
Minnesota Vikings: DB Anthony Harris
Anthony Harris gets lost in the shuffle of a Minnesota Vikings defensive backfield featuring Harrison Smith and several notable early-round picks, but his impact isn't lost on coaches.
"That's a professional guy, to me. That's a guy you want on your team consistently. Hopefully, we can keep this combination together for a long time," defensive backs coach Jerry Gray said, according to Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune.
Harris went undrafted in 2015 after watching 15 other safeties hear their name called. He stepped in as a starter last year and played well enough that the Vikings declined to pick up Andrew Sendejo's option back in March. At Pro Football Focus, Harris graded out at an 89.0 for 2018.
Seemingly with a green light, Harris has the look of a guy poised for a big role.
New England Patriots: DB Patrick Chung
Patrick Chung is one of those players who has managed to stick around for a long time with Bill Belichick, which means quite a lot.
Almost everyone on the New England roster is unsung thanks to Belichick's ability to mold his units to specific matchups on a weekly basis. But Chung is a big part of this: The 2009 second-round pick is still seeing the field plenty, and last year, he quietly had 84 total tackles and an interception.
Chung is facing possible repercussions after being indicted on a cocaine possession charge, but until the legal side of things settles, he figures to remain a fixture in the New England defensive backfield. Back in April, the team elected to extend him through 2021, which is notable given that he's already 32.
New Orleans Saints: LB Demario Davis
Demario Davis has been chugging along in the NFL for a long time now without major recognition.
Davis was a third-round pick by the New York Jets in 2012 and has since played for two other teams, most recently joining the New Orleans Saints in 2018. Once there, he totaled 110 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and five sacks.
There's a reason NFL Network's Brian Baldinger calls Davis one of the most underrated linebackers in the league.
Davis does it all: bringing leadership, stuffing the run and matching with guys in coverage. He's done so quietly, and at this point, that doesn't figure to change.
New York Giants: TE Evan Engram
Evan Engram had plenty of hype around him when the New York Giants selected him in the first round of the 2017 draft.
That faded quickly as the Giants transitioned to Saquon Barkley's team—and eventually Daniel Jones', too.
But Engram has still thrived in this environment even while taking a back seat to Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard, catching 64 passes for 722 yards and six scores as a rookie. He only made it through 11 games in 2018 but still had 45 catches for 577 yards and three scores.
Point being, Engram is reliable and a big part of the plan. On paper, his numbers should balloon with Beckham gone, so he won't be long for lists like this.
New York Jets: WR Robby Anderson
New York Jets offensive weapons haven't exactly been media darlings lately, so the lack of appreciation for Robby Anderson is somewhat understandable.
Anderson has been put through the wringer, so to speak, catching passes from rookies, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh McCown over the years. Yet since going undrafted in 2016, he's accumulated 2,280 yards and 15 touchdowns, going for six or more scores in each of his last two seasons while averaging 15 yards per catch.
Those are quality numbers for an underdog story that should play a major role in not only the continued development of Sam Darnold but the success of an offense now featuring Le'Veon Bell as a centerpiece.
Oakland Raiders: DB Karl Joseph
The Oakland Raiders are one of the tougher teams to find an unsung hero for thanks to the extensive turnover on the defense, problematic offensive line and public spotlight of most of their additions.
Karl Joseph makes for an interesting choice, though. The 2016 first-round pick hasn't met expectations in terms of what comes with being a top-15 pick at a position like safety.
But nearly 200 total tackles with a trio of sacks and interceptions over the course of three seasons aren't anything to turn your nose up at, either.
This classification largely stems from Joseph's third season, which resulted in a 70.9 tackling grade and 74.5 overall grade at Pro Football Focus. He's a steady starter, and there is always room for growth.
Philadelphia Eagles: LB Nigel Bradham
Nigel Bradham is a rock in the middle of the Philadelphia Eagles defense.
Bradham was a fourth-round pick in 2012 and played out his four years with the Buffalo Bills before moving to Philadelphia, where he has really come into his own with 88 or more combined tackles in three consecutive seasons with five sacks over that span.
The Eagles like the way Bradham produces given the five-year deal worth $40 million they gave him in March 2018.
While Bradham isn't putting up big pressure numbers, he continues to whale away at the opposition from the middle and serve a defined role.
Pittsburgh Steelers: DL Javon Hargrave
Maybe it isn't too surprising Javon Hargrave doesn't get the hype to match the value he brings the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Hargrave was a meager third-round pick in 2016 and does the dirty work in the middle of the line, which leaves little room for exclamation-point plays. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin likes his continued evolution, though, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: "I like how he continues to add to his portfolio. A nose guard is like Blockbuster Video—he better diversify. A nose doesn't get an opportunity to play much, so he better reinvent himself as a sub-package rusher. He has done that."
While Hargrave was always solid against the run, his career-high 6.5 sacks in 2018—not to mention a career-high 49 total tackles—speak to Tomlin's point. It also earned him an 82.7 grade at Pro Football Focus.
San Francisco 49ers: RB Matt Breida
Matt Breida might not go unsung for long if he gets a featured role in Kyle Shanahan's attack.
Another undrafted player on the list, Breida has generated 1,279 yards and five touchdowns on five yards per carry over two seasons. Versatility is what has kept Breida relevant, though, as he's turned 67 targets into 48 catches for 441 yards and three scores while averaging 9.2 yards per catch.
Breida isn't a household name, but he will prove to be a big reason why the loss of Jerick McKinnon to injured reserve won't hurt as much as it should. Taking it a step further, he might have something to do with why the 49ers didn't wind up with the likes of Le'Veon Bell even though it seemed to make sense.
ESPN's Nick Wagoner noted an expanded role could even be in the cards: "Some strong reps today from RB Matt Breida, who continues to get used all over the place. He caught a touchdown pass in the flat in red zone drills and broke some big runs on the ground. Breida is also starting to get some looks at kick returner."
Seattle Seahawks: RB Chris Carson
That Chris Carson has been able to fend off a first-round pick like Rashaad Penny in the Seattle Seahawks backfield says just as much about him as it does Penny and the decision to make the pick at all.
Carson is just that good. He hinted at this after coming off the board in the seventh round in 2017, appearing in four games and averaging 4.2 yards per carry. He erupted in 14 games last year, going for 1,151 yards (4.7 YPC) and nine scores while catching 20 passes.
Those 20 catches, by the way, came on 24 targets. Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer has said he wants Carson at 50 targets.
In other words, Carson's role is only going to expand within the Russell Wilson-based offense.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: OL Demar Dotson
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers don't have a ton of bright spots, so it is borderline incredible that Demar Dotson hasn't received more credit for his career to date.
What began in 2009 as an undrafted free agent has included more than 90 starts. Dotson might be going on 34 years old, yet the Buccaneers exercised his 2019 option for good reason.
Dotson will once again hold down the right-tackle spot and likely top 1,000 snaps for the second consecutive season. The variable is whether he's a good match for the offensive timings of new coach Bruce Arians, but for a veteran of his stature, an adjustment shouldn't be too big of a hurdle.
Tennessee Titans: DL DaQuan Jones
Another big man in the middle who doesn't get enough credit, DaQuan Jones has been working the thankless lane-shifting job since 2014 out of the fourth round.
Jones has more than 30 tackles to his name in three of the last four seasons and five sacks over that same span. More important is what doesn't show up in the box score, like splitting double-teams and freeing up lanes for his linebackers to attack against the run.
Presumably, the Titans didn't blink when throwing $21 million over three years at Jones in 2018 so that he could be the lesser-known member of an underrated tandem also featuring Jurrell Casey.
Washington Redskins: DL Matt Ioannidis
More than a few heads probably turned when the Washington Redskins inked Matt Ioannidis to a three-year extension this offseason worth $21.75 million.
That's par for the course for Washington—where even Ryan Kerrigan has managed to go underappreciated—from a national perspective, though.
Ioannidis came from humble fifth-round beginnings in 2016 and has piled up 12 sacks over the last two seasons alone, impressively establishing himself as a starter on a line featuring high-profile names like Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen.
When folks cite the Redskins as having an elite line, Ioannidis is a big part of that, even if they don't know his name.