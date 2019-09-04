Each MLB Team's Biggest Dilemma of the 2019-20 Offseason

1 of 6

Baltimore Orioles: What Should They Do with Chris Davis?

Whatever hopes the Baltimore Orioles had that Chris Davis would pull out of his brutal 2018 slump in 2019 have been dashed.

The 33-year-old former slugger has only improved from a .539 OPS to a .577 OPS. He's also gone from minus-2.8 wins above replacement to minus-1.1, according to Baseball Reference. The Orioles surely expected more when they inked him to a seven-year, $161 million deal in 2016.

Baltimore won't get out of the $69 million it owes Davis through 2022, so the only question is if he's even worth a roster spot. In other words: Is the team ready to admit defeat by releasing him and swallowing his remaining contract?

Boston Red Sox: What Should They Do with Mookie Betts?

The upcoming hot-stove season will be critical for the Boston Red Sox. And more so than that of J.D. Martinez, chief among their predicaments will be the fate of Mookie Betts.

The Red Sox's efforts to extend the 2018 AL MVP have thus far been met with resistance. With free agency looming after 2020, it's doubtful Betts will alter his position unless the Red Sox top the $200 million offer they made to him after 2017.

According to Jon Paul Morosi of Fox Sports, it's not out of the question that the Red Sox will give up and trade Betts this winter. Barring an extension, the only alternative would be to keep him and hope for some kind of last hurrah in 2020.

New York Yankees: Who's on Third?

Given how swimmingly things have gone without Giancarlo Stanton, perhaps the New York Yankees will weigh unloading him and as much of his $325 million contract as they can.

But rather than sell low on Stanton, the Yankees might prefer to keep the 2017 NL MVP and see if he can bounce back in 2020. After all, they can afford to carry him.

In lieu of the Stanton question, the situation at third base might be the Yankees' biggest conundrum this winter. Will they assume a strong recovery from shoulder surgery for Miguel Andujar? Or will they buy into Gio Urshela's breakout and shop Andujar on the trade market?

Tampa Bay Rays: What Can They Afford to Do?

Granted, what the Tampa Bay Rays can afford to do is always a good question in any given offseason.

Yet it will be an especially pressing question this winter. The Rays don't have a lot of salary set to come off their books. Meanwhile, notables such as Tyler Glasnow, Tommy Pham and Mike Zunino will be due raises in arbitration, and the salaries of Kevin Kiermaier, Blake Snell and Brandon Lowe will escalate.

But as they did with their two-year, $30 million deal with Charlie Morton last winter, the Rays might have some surprises in them. They'll have an influx of spending money at their disposal if they hammer out a new local TV contract.



Toronto Blue Jays: Is It Time to Add Yet?

The Toronto Blue Jays have had a rough go of things since back-to-back trips to the American League Championship Series in 2015 and 2016. However, things have lately been looking up.

In Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Cavan Biggio, Bo Bichette and Lourdes Gurriel Jr., the Blue Jays have established a young, exciting offensive core. Nate Pearson, who's MLB.com's No. 13 prospect, should take the lead in their rotation sometime in 2020.

The future isn't quite now for the Blue Jays, but it might be close enough for them to consider spending on veteran talent this winter. It's either that or a few more months of rebuilding, which could be a tough sell for their fanbase.