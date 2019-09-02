Romelu Lukaku Says Football 'Going Backwards' on Tackling Racist Abuse

CAGLIARI, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 01: Romelu Lukaku of Inter scores his goal 1-2 during the Serie A match between Cagliari Calcio and FC Internazionale at Sardegna Arena on September 1, 2019 in Cagliari, Italy. (Photo by Enrico Locci/Getty Images)
Enrico Locci/Getty Images

Romelu Lukaku has said football is "going backwards" on tackling racist abuse after some in the crowd subjected him to monkey chants while he was playing for Inter Milan against Cagliari on Sunday at the Sardegna Arena.

Lukaku took to Instagram after the match, in which he scored the winner from the penalty spot, to address the situation. He wrote:

"Many players in the last month have suffered from racial abuse. … I did yesterday [too]. Football is a game to be enjoyed by everyone and we shouldn't accept any form of discrimination that will put our game in shame. I hope the football federations all over [the] world react strongly on all cases of discrimination!!!

"Social media platforms (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook) need to work better as well with football clubs because every day you see at least a racist comment under a post of a person of colour. We've been saying it for years and still no action.

"Ladies and gentlemen it's 2019 instead of going forward we're going backwards."

Lukaku, 26, only joined Inter from Manchester United last month, and he has so far scored in both his Serie A appearances for his new club.

His former United team-mates, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford, have both been subjected to racist abuse on social media after missing penalties in the Premier League this term.

Harry Maguire made similar calls to Lukaku for social media sites to be better equipped at handling racist abuse:

But those were not isolated incidents, and nor was the abuse of Lukaku on Sunday.

Last season, 19-year-old Moise Kean was targeted with racist abuse at Cagliari while playing for Juventus, and Blaise Matuidi has suffered similarly at the same stadium:

As such, it is difficult to argue with Lukaku's assertion that not enough action has been taken to deal with the issue.  

