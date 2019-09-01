Astros' Justin Verlander Throws No-Hitter vs. Blue Jays Behind 14 Strikeouts

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Justin Verlander completed the third no-hitter of his career with a dominant showing against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Houston Astros star finished with 14 strikeouts and just one walk on 120 pitches.

After eight scoreless innings, Abraham Toro saved the day with a two-run home run in the top of the ninth to secure the 2-0 victory.

It's the second time Verlander has thrown a no-hitter against the Blue Jays, also accomplishing the feat at Rogers Centre in 2011. His first career no-no came against the Milwaukee Brewers in 2007.

The 36-year-old was especially impressive in this one, allowing only the second hitter of the game to reach base before mowing down the rest of the order.

Every Toronto batter besides Vladimir Guerrero Jr. struck out at least once, and five players struck out multiple times.

Those watching along were impressed by the performance:

Verlander also put himself in rare territory:

Only Nolan Ryan (seven) and Sandy Koufax (four) have thrown more no-hitters.

"No-hitters in general, they're magical," Verlander said in May, per David Barron of the Houston Chronicle. "You come to the park and don't know what to expect. You have this build-up of anticipation, and when it happens, it's hard to explain the feeling of elation and the release of all the tension and energy."

The veteran has eight All-Star selections and a Cy Young Award already on his resume but has been as good as ever this season. He lowered his ERA to 2.56 after Sunday's effort, which leads the American League, while matching the major league high with 17 wins.

A memorable showing like this one could be what he needs to seal another Cy Young Award in 2019.