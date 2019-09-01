US Open Tennis 2019 Results: Serena Williams, Roger Federer Advance to Quarters

Sarah Stier/Associated Press

The field at the 2019 U.S. Open continued to dwindle Sunday as players advanced to the quarterfinals.

Serena Williams and Roger Federer were atop the marquee for the afternoon's action, while Novak Djokovic and Madison Keys highlight the prime-time matches.

Here's a look at how everything played out.

US Open Round of 16 Results

Men's Bracket

[3] Roger Federer def. [15] David Goffin, 6-2, 6-2, 6-0

Grigor Dimitrov def. Alex de Minaur, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4

Women's Bracket

[18] Wang Qiang def. [2] Ashleigh Barty, 6-2, 6-4

[16] Johanna Konta def. [3] Karolina Pliskova, 6-7(1), 6-3, 7-5

[8] Serena Williams def. [22] Petra Martic, 6-3, 6-4

Recap

Sarah Stier/Associated Press

On the men's side of the bracket, the afternoon session was defined by breezy victories by Roger Federer and Grigor Dimitrov. Federer barely needed more than an hour in a 6-2, 6-2, 6-0 blowout of David Goffin, his second straight near-flawless match after opening the tournament by dropping the first set in each of the first two rounds.

"It was great. I thought I had a good feeling out here," Federer said on the court afterward. "David didn't have his best day either; he was struggling."

Federer finished the match with 10 aces and won 85 percent of his first-serve points. He won nine of 10 break points against a struggling Goffin, who double-faulted four times and won just 39 percent of his first-serve points.

Federer will move on to play Dimitrov, who earned a 7-5, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Alex de Minaur. The former world No. 3, who has struggled with his form and a shoulder injury all season, will be making his first U.S. Open quarterfinals appearance.

On the women's side, the results were anything but chalk. No. 2 seed Ashleigh Barty and No. 3 seed Karolina Pliskova were both upset in matches that will shake up the entire bracket.

Wang Qiang moved into her first-ever Grand Slam quarterfinal with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Barty that was defined by her ability to win clutch points. Barty had nine break-point chances and lost them all, while Wang won half of her six opportunities.

"Q was very good, very solid," Barty told reporters after the match. "I felt like she was able to put the ball with great depth in difficult positions for me. I still was able to create opportunities. Just very frustrating that on the big points today, Q played a lot better.

"I think, I probably had, what, nine or 10 break points, wasn't able to even get one of them, which is really frustrating."

Johanna Konta got past Pliskova in a three-set nail-biter that the No. 3 seed gave away with errors. Pliskova double-faulted nine times and could not find any rhythm on her second serve, winning just 30 percent of the points. Konta, by contrast, did not double-fault once and had five aces.

Serena Williams continued her quest for a seventh U.S. Open title with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Petra Martic. The victory was the 99th in her U.S. Open career.

Serena was broken only once the entire match and overcame an ankle injury in the second set. She has not lost more than four games in a set since dropping the first set in her match against Caty McNally in the second round.

Williams will play Wang on Tuesday, hoping to move into the semis.