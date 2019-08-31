Paul Scholes: Write Off Manchester United for 2 Seasons While They Rebuild

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has said the Red Devils need to be written off for the next two years while they rebuild.

Scholes' comments came after United gave away the lead on Saturday against Southampton in the Premier League, with the match ending 1-1.

Speaking on Premier League TV (h/t Sam Wallace of the Telegraph), Scholes said United need "four or five transfer windows" before they can once again be considered contenders next to Manchester City and Liverpool at the summit of the division.

"United are United," said Scholes. "I think you almost have to write United off for the next two years, this team. I think until Ole Gunnar has cleared everything he wants out, there's four or five transfer windows, United are going to be behind Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham."

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

The Red Devils had taken the lead on the road against Southampton after Daniel James finished in style after 10 minutes. United dominated the first half but could not find a way of doubling their advantage.

Saints came back into the match in the second half, and Jannik Vestergaard beat Victor Lindelof in the air to head past David De Gea after 58 minutes. United swarmed the hosts in the closing stages, but the visitors lacked the creativity or cutting edge needed to take the points.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was upbeat after the game and said his team are learning new methods, per Wallace.