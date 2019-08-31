Paul Scholes: Write Off Manchester United for 2 Seasons While They Rebuild

"We have a clear plan," Solskjaer said. "We believe in the players and the way we do things. You can say that it's a long-term one, but we deserved to win the last three games as well. The one thing you cannot control in football is results and outcomes. You can control the effort, the attitude, what we're doing in training. We're on the right track; we're working. We have plenty of quality."
Despite a set of frustrating results to open the season, United have made improvements in terms of their physical condition and attacking intent.
Solskjaer is yet to fully unleash Mason Greenwood, and the 17-year-old striker is on the brink of a starting role at Old Trafford. The youngster came off the bench at St Mary's but only had a nine-minute cameo to make an impression.
The Norwegian coach has repeatedly hinted it will take an extended period to rebuild United after three failed managerial tenures. David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho could not find the formula to repeat United's perennial success.
Solskjaer has a youthful squad, and the additions of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire have strengthened the defence. However, the over-reliance on Paul Pogba remains, and the World Cup winner cannot be both United's primary creative talent and the midfield's enforcer.
A full summer transfer window is needed for Solskjaer to sign his next wave of new players and for the opportunity to further sell individuals he no longer requires.
