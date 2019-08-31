Kurt Zouma Sent Racist Abuse After Own Goal; Chelsea's Frank Lampard Responds

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma became the latest player to be sent racist abuse on Twitter after scoring an own goal for the Blues during Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw with Sheffield United.

Manager Frank Lampard again called for action to be taken by social media companies in his post-match press conference.

"Firstly it is a person that does it, wherever they are hiding from, and secondly we have to look at social media and the platforms and give them some accountability to actually have people register who can be chased down for it.

"I think it is simple, until we get to that, and no matter how horrible that conversation is, we get tired talking about it. Until there is some culpability, anyone can say anything to anyone. It's not just racism, it could be calling them names, homophobia, sexism, it could be anything. If we allow it, then unfortunately in modern society it is out there and it has to be dealt with."

Zouma's 89th-minute error gave the Blades a point at Stamford Bridge. The Blues had gone ahead through two goals by Tammy Abraham, but Callum Robinson struck shortly after half-time and Zouma's own goal ensured the game ended in a draw.

The incident comes just weeks after Blues striker Abraham was targeted online after missing a penalty in Chelsea's UEFA Super Cup defeat to Liverpool.

Lampard made his feelings known about the abuse after the match:

Manchester United's Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford have also been racially abused this season, and the Red Devils said they were "disgusted" and "utterly condemn" the abuse in a statement, per the Guardian's Jamie Jackson.

Kick It Out are due to meet with Twitter to discuss the incidents and have called on the company to take action:

Lampard also said the club "have plans" to meet with Twitter to discuss their concerns and try to stamp out the problem.