Browns News: WR Taywan Taylor Acquired in Trade with Titans

The Tennessee Titans announced Saturday they have traded receiver Taywan Taylor to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a 2020 draft pick.

The 2017 third-round pick caught 37 passes last season for 466 yards and a touchdown, starting five of the 13 games he played in 2018. He totaled 231 yards and a touchdown on 16 catches during his rookie season.

Although Taylor served as the team's secondary receiving option behind Corey Davis, the Titans strengthened the receiving corps this offseason with A.J. Brown in the draft and Adam Humphries in free agency.

On the other hand, depth at the position was a significant issue for the Browns with Antonio Callaway suspended for the first four games of the season.

Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry still represent one of the top one-two punches in the NFL, while Rashard Higgins could be a quality third option, but there were few other proven options on the roster. The squad also recently waived Jaelen Strong.

The final cuts also featured Braxton Miller, who might have been the odd man out in the recent trade.

Taylor represents an upgrade over both Miller and Damion Ratley as a reliable target who can make plays for an offense that has high expectations behind Baker Mayfield.