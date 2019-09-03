Ranking Heisman Contenders' Performances After Week 1 of College Football

0 of 10

Alonzo Adams/Associated Press

Jalen Hurts didn't enter the season as the Heisman favorite, but he belongs at the top of the list following his six-touchdown night in Oklahoma's Week 1 win over Houston.

These are the players who entered the season with the 10 best odds of winning the Heisman, ranked in ascending order of their Week 1 performances.

To reiterate: These are merely intended to be snapshot rankings—a single grade on the season-long report card, if you will. The player at No. 1 is not necessarily the new favorite to win the Heisman, nor is the player at the bottom of our rankings in danger of dropping out of the picture altogether. It just means the former had a great performance, while the latter left something to be desired.

Along with the individual stats and highlights, team success and difficulty of opponent factor into the ranking.

One name not on this list who should be next week: Clemson's running back Travis Etienne. "ETN" had surprisingly pedestrian preseason Heisman odds of 40-1—the same as D'Andre Swift, Joe Burrow and Rondale Moore. But after racking up 205 yards and three touchdowns on just 12 carries in the opener against Georgia Tech, he is bound to be one of the top 10 candidates heading into Week 2.

Preseason Heisman odds are courtesy of Action Network's tracker.