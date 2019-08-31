Biggest Takeaways from Every NFL Team's Final Roster Cuts

0 of 32

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The final stage of the NFL preseason has arrived. After a summer of training and a month of exhibition play, teams have determined which 53 players they're going to carry into the 2019 season.

At least, this is the first iteration of the rosters teams will take into the regular season. Changes will come as decision-makers work the waiver wire and the trading block—the Seattle Seahawks already made a big move by trading for pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney. On Saturday, though, teams had to cut down to 53 players.

This means roughly 40 percent of players who were on teams during the preseason are now unemployed. It also means those franchises have largely determined who they're going to be in 2019.

What have we learned about each team? Here's a look at the biggest takeaways from cutdown day.