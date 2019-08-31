La Liga Results 2019 Week 3: Final Scores and Updated Table After Saturday

ANDER GILLENEA/Getty Images

Barcelona dropped points again in La Liga, with Osasuna fighting back on Saturday for a 2-2 draw.

Levante claimed their second win of the season with a 2-0 win over Real Valladolid.

Getafe and Alaves could not be separated in a 1-1 draw on the outskirts of the Spanish capital.

Real Betis came back from a goal down to beat Leganes 2-1, lifting the club off the bottom of the table.

Saturday's Results

Osasuna 2-2 Barca

Getafe 1-1 Alaves

Levante 2-0 Valladolid

Betis 2-1 Leganes

La Liga Standings (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Athletic Bilbao: 3, 2, +3, 7

2. Sevilla: 3, 2, +3, 7

3. Levante: 3, 2, +2, 6

4. Atletico Madrid: 2, 2, +2, 6

5. Osasuna: 3, 1, +1, 4

6. Alaves: 3, 1, +1, 5

7. Barcelona: 3, 1, +2, 4

8. Real Madrid: 3, 1, +2, 4

9. Celta Vigo: 3, 1, -1, 4

10. Real Valladolid: 3, 1, +1, 4

11. Real Sociedad: 3, 1, -1, 4

12. Mallorca: 2, 1, 0, 3

13. Real Betis: 3, 0, -3, 3

14. Getafe: 3, 0, -1, 2

15. Villarreal: 2, 0, -1, 1

16. Granada: 2, 0, -1, 1

17. Eibar: 2, 0, -1, 1

18. Valencia: 2, 0, -1, 1

19. Espanyol: 2, 0, -2, 1

20. Leganes: 3, 0, -3, 0

Saturday Recap

Ansu Fati became Barca's youngest La Liga goalscorer on Saturday against Osasuna, with the 16-year-old grabbing an equaliser after arriving as a half-time substitute.

Roberto Torres' volley had given the hosts a seventh-minute lead, with Barca heading into half-time a goal down in Pamplona.

The deficit and poor performance triggered Ernesto Valverde into making changes, and Fati was given his chance to impress. The Guinea-Bissau-born talent took just six minutes to fire Barca back into the game, heading home Carles Perez's delivery.

Arthur gave the Blaugrana the lead after 64 minutes, but the visitors were undone by a penalty with nine minutes remaining. Torres earned his brace from the spot after Gerard Pique was adjudged to have handled the ball.

According to Emlyn Begley of BBC Sport, Valverde was critical of his men:

"We did not play well at all, we were awful.

"They went ahead and we couldn't get close to their area. Then we dominated the play in second half, we took the lead and had the game in our hands but they came back at us and levelled with that absurd penalty.

"We cannot afford to let a game like this one slip, we should have been more assertive on the pitch and kept on attacking."

David Aliaga/MB Media/Getty Images

Levante left it late to beat Valladolid in Madrid, scoring twice in the final seven minutes to claim three points. Sergio Leon broke the deadlock in the 83rd-minute from close range, and the visitors failed to respond with an equaliser.

Jose Luis Morales made sure of the victory in the third minute of stoppage time, with the Frogs now holding third in the division.

The goals came in the first half during the encounter between Getafe and Alves, with neither side able to earn a winner. Jorge Molina made it 1-0 for the Azulones after 24 minutes, but Joselu scored the equaliser seven minutes later.

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Martin Braithwaite broke the deadlock for Leganes five minutes after half-time, but the goal forced the home team into a response. Loren Moron's 54th-minute equaliser saw the shift of power swing back towards Betis, and Nabil Fekir made it 2-1 to the hosts after 61 minutes.

Betis climbed out of the relegation zone, replaced by Leganes as Spain's bottom side.