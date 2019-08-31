CM Punk Won't Attend AEW All Out; Talks Triple H, Vince McMahon at Starrcast III

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

In his most extensive wrestling-related interview in years, former WWE Superstar CM Punk addressed several questions regarding his career and potential future in the business at Starrcast III in his hometown of Chicago on Saturday.

During the interview, which was available on pay-per-view, Punk discussed the recent speculation that he would appear at All Elite Wrestling's All Out pay-per-view in nearby Hoffman Estates, Illinois, on Saturday night.

Punk denied any involvement and said he would be hanging out with his wife, fellow former WWE Superstar AJ Lee, rather than attending All Out.

The 40-year-old Punk has had essentially nothing to do with pro wrestling since leaving WWE in 2014, yet fans have clamored for him to return, and they continue to chant his name at wrestling events.

Even so, Punk said he doesn't miss wrestling because he "did it all" during his time in the business. In addition to his success in Ring of Honor, Punk was a two-time WWE champion and three-time world heavyweight champion in WWE, and he held several other titles as well.

Punk's WWE tenure didn't end on the best of terms, as he blasted the company in a tell-all interview for Colt Cabana's Art of Wrestling podcast in 2015. Punk was critical of both Vince McMahon and Triple H, as well as WWE doctor Chris Amann. Also, Punk said he received his termination notice from WWE on the day of his wedding.

As a result of the podcast, Punk was sued by Amann for defamation, but Punk won the case.

Despite the apparent bad blood between Punk and WWE, he noted that he would have a conversation with McMahon or Triple H if they were to call him: "I wouldn't not talk to them. ... I'll have a conversation with anybody, but I'm not reaching out to anybody. I'll listen to anybody."

Punk noted that he has moved past what happened between him and WWE and that he is no longer mad about the situation.

Although Punk was a top star in WWE for an extended period of time, he expressed his belief that neither McMahon nor Triple H ever truly "got" him and what he was all about as a performer.

The current landscape of wrestling is more competitive than it has been since WWE bought WCW in 2001, as AEW has emerged as an alternative to WWE. That has led to many fans taking sides in what has been dubbed a new-age wrestling "war."

Although WWE moved NXT to USA Network on Wednesday nights to combat AEW's upcoming weekly show on TNT, Punk shot down the notion that fans have to choose and added that it shouldn't be "us vs. them."

Punk acknowledged that he doesn't follow wrestling very closely anymore, but he did address the fact that former tag team partner and traveling buddy Kofi Kingston is now WWE champion.

While Punk said Kofi winning the title "should have happened 10 years ago," he enjoys the fact that Kingston's children are old enough to see his title run.

Punk doesn't seem to have any aspirations to get back in the wrestling business, but the fact that he said he is open to speaking to anyone who contacts him is perhaps the biggest takeaway from his interview, since it suggests he could have some semblance of wrestling involvement in his future.

