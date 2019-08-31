Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne, Notable Stats for Manchester City from Aug. 2019

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Defending champions Manchester City have kicked off the defence of their Premier League title with three wins and a draw in their first four matches of 2019-20 campaign.

The Citizens have coasted to wins over West Ham United, Bournemouth and Brighton & Hove Albion in August but dropped points in a 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City's Top August Stats

Goals: Sergio Aguero 6, Raheem Sterling 5, Kevin De Bruyne 1, Gabriel Jesus 1, Bernardo Silva 1

Assists: De Bruyne 5, David Silva 4, Riyad Mahrez, 2, Aguero, 1, Kyle Walker 1

Interceptions: Aymeric Laporte 8, Ilkay Gundogan 5, Mahrez, 5, Rodrigo, 4, Nicolas Otamendi 4

Tackles: Rodrigo 12, De Bruyne 8, Oleksandr Zinchenko 8, Sterling 6, Mahrez 5

Club-record signing Rodrigo has made his presence felt since arriving from Atletico Madrid. The 23-year-old is City's top tackler so far this season, and half of those came in an impressive display against Brighton on Saturday:

Striker Sergio Aguero continues to be a prolific presence for the champions up front. The Argentinian hit a double against the Seagulls to take his tally to six goals from four appearances in August.

Squawka Football noted how Aguero has joined a select band of players to score six league goals in August:

The 31-year-old's goals make him the early leader in the race to be the Premier League's top scorer. His six goals have come from just six shots on target, and he is yet to miss a big chance this season.

Aguero has played a total of 264 minutes in the top flight in 2018-19 and is averaging a goal every 45 minutes, per BBC Sport.

Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has also started the season in strong form. The Belgium international tops the assists charts with five from his four appearances for Pep Guardiola's side:

The team's fearsome attacking talent mean Manchester City have rattled in 14 goals in four games and are the top flight's top scorers. The club also top the charts for shots (77), goals from inside the box (13) and passes (2,478).

Defensively the team's rock at the back is Aymeric Laporte. The centre-back's form has seen him rewarded with a deserved call-up for France by manager Didier Deschamps:

Laporte is the Premier League's top passer with 323 passes, ahead of Manchester United trio Paul Pogba (306), Victor Lindelof (295) and Harry Maguire (294).

However, the centre-back was forced off with injury in Manchester City's 4-0 win over Brighton. Guardiola offered a pessimistic update after the game:

The injury could come at a good time for Manchester City with the Premier League set to pause for the international break. The champions return to action at Carrow Road against Norwich City on September 14.

Statistics via the Premier League's official website.