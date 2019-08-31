Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne, Notable Stats for Manchester City from Aug. 2019

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIAugust 31, 2019

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - AUGUST 25: Sergio Aguero of Manchester City celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City at Vitality Stadium on August 25, 2019 in Bournemouth, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Defending champions Manchester City have kicked off the defence of their Premier League title with three wins and a draw in their first four matches of 2019-20 campaign.  

The Citizens have coasted to wins over West Ham United, Bournemouth and Brighton & Hove Albion in August but dropped points in a 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium.

    

Manchester City's Top August Stats

Goals: Sergio Aguero 6, Raheem Sterling 5, Kevin De Bruyne 1, Gabriel Jesus 1, Bernardo Silva 1

Assists: De Bruyne 5, David Silva 4, Riyad Mahrez, 2, Aguero, 1, Kyle Walker 1

Interceptions: Aymeric Laporte 8, Ilkay Gundogan 5, Mahrez, 5, Rodrigo, 4, Nicolas Otamendi 4

Tackles: Rodrigo 12, De Bruyne 8, Oleksandr Zinchenko 8, Sterling 6, Mahrez 5

  

Club-record signing Rodrigo has made his presence felt since arriving from Atletico Madrid. The 23-year-old is City's top tackler so far this season, and half of those came in an impressive display against Brighton on Saturday:

Striker Sergio Aguero continues to be a prolific presence for the champions up front. The Argentinian hit a double against the Seagulls to take his tally to six goals from four appearances in August.

Squawka Football noted how Aguero has joined a select band of players to score six league goals in August:

The 31-year-old's goals make him the early leader in the race to be the Premier League's top scorer. His six goals have come from just six shots on target, and he is yet to miss a big chance this season.

Aguero has played a total of 264 minutes in the top flight in 2018-19 and is averaging a goal every 45 minutes, per BBC Sport.

Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has also started the season in strong form. The Belgium international tops the assists charts with five from his four appearances for Pep Guardiola's side:

The team's fearsome attacking talent mean Manchester City have rattled in 14 goals in four games and are the top flight's top scorers. The club also top the charts for shots (77), goals from inside the box (13) and passes (2,478).

Defensively the team's rock at the back is Aymeric Laporte. The centre-back's form has seen him rewarded with a deserved call-up for France by manager Didier Deschamps:

Laporte is the Premier League's top passer with 323 passes, ahead of Manchester United trio Paul Pogba (306), Victor Lindelof (295) and Harry Maguire (294).

However, the centre-back was forced off with injury in Manchester City's 4-0 win over Brighton. Guardiola offered a pessimistic update after the game:

The injury could come at a good time for Manchester City with the Premier League set to pause for the international break. The champions return to action at Carrow Road against Norwich City on September 14.

                  

Statistics via the Premier League's official website.

Related

    Poll: Did Trent Mean His Golazo vs. Burnley?

    Vote now

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Poll: Did Trent Mean His Golazo vs. Burnley?

    Vote now

    Easypolls
    via Easypolls

    Laporte Hospitalised with Knee Injury

    Guardiola hopes “it’s not the whole one, like Leroy”

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Laporte Hospitalised with Knee Injury

    Guardiola hopes “it’s not the whole one, like Leroy”

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    Man City vs. Brighton Player Ratings

    Silva and De Bruyne brilliant in 4-0 win

    Manchester City logo
    Manchester City

    Man City vs. Brighton Player Ratings

    Silva and De Bruyne brilliant in 4-0 win

    via men

    Liverpool Beat Burnley 3-0 to Stay Perfect

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Liverpool Beat Burnley 3-0 to Stay Perfect

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report