Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne, Notable Stats for Manchester City from Aug. 2019

Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne, Notable Stats for Manchester City from Aug. 2019August 31, 2019
Defending champions Manchester City have kicked off the defence of their Premier League title with three wins and a draw in their first four matches of 2019-20 campaign.
The Citizens have coasted to wins over West Ham United, Bournemouth and Brighton & Hove Albion in August but dropped points in a 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium.
Manchester City's Top August Stats
Goals: Sergio Aguero 6, Raheem Sterling 5, Kevin De Bruyne 1, Gabriel Jesus 1, Bernardo Silva 1
Assists: De Bruyne 5, David Silva 4, Riyad Mahrez, 2, Aguero, 1, Kyle Walker 1
Interceptions: Aymeric Laporte 8, Ilkay Gundogan 5, Mahrez, 5, Rodrigo, 4, Nicolas Otamendi 4
Tackles: Rodrigo 12, De Bruyne 8, Oleksandr Zinchenko 8, Sterling 6, Mahrez 5
Club-record signing Rodrigo has made his presence felt since arriving from Atletico Madrid. The 23-year-old is City's top tackler so far this season, and half of those came in an impressive display against Brighton on Saturday:
FootballTalentScout @FTalentScout
Rodri vs Brighton 62 passes 94% pass accuracy 2 key passes 6 tackles won 1 interception 1 clearance Brilliance. One of the best holding midfielders in the World. 🔵 https://t.co/P2KbDsLp5X
Striker Sergio Aguero continues to be a prolific presence for the champions up front. The Argentinian hit a double against the Seagulls to take his tally to six goals from four appearances in August.
Squawka Football noted how Aguero has joined a select band of players to score six league goals in August:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Only three players have ever scored six Premier League goals in a single August: • Chris Sutton (1997) • Edin Džeko (2011) • Sergio Aguero (2019) There's still time for more players to join the party... https://t.co/cV8WgD2qPu
The 31-year-old's goals make him the early leader in the race to be the Premier League's top scorer. His six goals have come from just six shots on target, and he is yet to miss a big chance this season.
Aguero has played a total of 264 minutes in the top flight in 2018-19 and is averaging a goal every 45 minutes, per BBC Sport.
Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has also started the season in strong form. The Belgium international tops the assists charts with five from his four appearances for Pep Guardiola's side:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Kevin De Bruyne has now provided an assist in every Premier League game this season: 🅰️ vs. West Ham 🅰️🅰️ vs. Spurs 🅰️ vs. Bournemouth 🅰️ vs. Brighton Ridiculous start to the season. https://t.co/gmhPpsBhTH
The team's fearsome attacking talent mean Manchester City have rattled in 14 goals in four games and are the top flight's top scorers. The club also top the charts for shots (77), goals from inside the box (13) and passes (2,478).
Defensively the team's rock at the back is Aymeric Laporte. The centre-back's form has seen him rewarded with a deserved call-up for France by manager Didier Deschamps:
French Team ⭐⭐ @FrenchTeam
Here's our squad for the upcoming Albania (7/9) and Andorra (10/9) matches! 💪#EURO2020 #FiersdetreBleus https://t.co/etOvI8RhuU
Laporte is the Premier League's top passer with 323 passes, ahead of Manchester United trio Paul Pogba (306), Victor Lindelof (295) and Harry Maguire (294).
However, the centre-back was forced off with injury in Manchester City's 4-0 win over Brighton. Guardiola offered a pessimistic update after the game:
Manchester City @ManCity
PEP 💬 (On @Laporte) I think he's gone to hospital. It doesn’t look good. I don’t know right now what he has but we will know tomorrow. They’re diagnosing what he has right now. I’m waiting for the doctor to call me. He might be out for a while. 🔵 #mancity #MCIBHA
The injury could come at a good time for Manchester City with the Premier League set to pause for the international break. The champions return to action at Carrow Road against Norwich City on September 14.
Statistics via the Premier League's official website.
