Sergio Aguero Scores Twice as Manchester City Crush Brighton 4-0 in EPL

Manchester City won for the third time in four matches to start the 2019/20 Premier League season after beating Brighton & Hove Albion 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Sergio Aguero scored twice and teed up substitute Bernardo Silva late on, while Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring after just two minutes to help the champions maintain an unbeaten start to their title defence. By contrast, the Seagulls have now failed to win in three after beating Watford 3-0 away on the opening day.

The only negative aspect of City's day was losing centre-back Aymeric Laporte to a potential knee injury. The France the international had to be stretchered off following a coming together with Adam Webster during the first half.

City were slick, quick and inventive in possession early on, and it took just two minutes for David Silva to tee up De Bruyne, who finished with little fuss.

De Bruyne was looking in the mood for more goals, and he arrowed two testing shots toward Mat Ryan's goal. Silva and De Bruyne were playing a game within the game, exchanging neat passes, rotating positions producing some magic touches.

While City's artisans were running the show, the inability to add to the early goal led to the visitors steadily growing in confidence. Leandro Trossard was posing a threat from the flanks, but Brighton lacked a cutting edge through the middle.

The Seagulls were getting men forward, but City remained comfortable at the back until Laporte had to be stretchered off after 35 minutes. He had gone in for a challenge on full-back Webster but landed awkwardly.

Holding midfielder Fernandinho taking Laporte's place sums up the worrying implications of the latter's injury. City were already thin at the heart of defence following Vincent Kompany's return to Anderlecht this summer.

Attack remains the best form of defence for Pep Guardiola's team, though, a fact illustrated by Aguero scoring in the 43rd and 52 minutes.

De Bruyne created the first, while Silva pulled the strings for the second. He's been surrounded by a level of creative talent most strikers can only dream of, but Aguero's ruthless streak has also made the most of his supporting cast.

City were cruising, but Trossard was still determined to help the visitors carry a threat. The Belgian's pace, trickery and willingness to take shots continued to cause the hosts problems.

Trossard's industry also helped Fernandinho get up to speed as a makeshift defender:

Fernandinho was easing Guardiola's mind about his options at the back, while Aguero was ensuring the forward line didn't lose its appetite for goals. He played in substitute Bernardo Silva for City's fourth on 78 minutes.

It was the final contribution of a vintage performance from City's marquee names in attack. Laporte's injury will naturally have Guardiola worried, but the Citizens will remain a force, both domestically and in Europe, as long as Aguero, Silva and De Bruyne are fit and firing.

What's Next?

The Citizens face Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday, September 14. Meanwhile, Brighton host Burnley on the same day.