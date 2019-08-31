Report: Neymar to Barcelona Back on After Ousmane Dembele Persuaded to Join PSG

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele has reportedly agreed to be part of a transfer exchange that would see him move to Paris Saint-Germain and Neymar make a move back to the Camp Nou.

Speculation regarding Neymar's future has been rampant throughout the summer, with the Blaugrana interested in re-signing the player who left them two years ago.

According to L'Equipe (h/t Jordan Seward of the MailOnline), Barcelona have been willing to offer Dembele on a year-long loan, Ivan Rakitic, Jean-Clair Todibo and €120 million to PSG to get the transfer over the line.

Dembele is said to have previously been against the move, although after talks with PSG boss Thomas Tuchel, he's now reportedly open to joining the Paris outfit.

Tuchel and Dembele have worked together previously, with the former the manager of Borussia Dortmund when they signed the Frenchman from Stade Rennais. They spent a season together before Dembele departed for Barcelona, who had just agreed the sale of Neymar at the time.

Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague provided more information from the report and said he's also been advised that Dembele would be open to a PSG switch:



The transfer deadline is on Monday, meaning all parties are running out of time to get these respective deals over the line.

If Barcelona are willing to offer three players and cash for Neymar, there will surely be a huge amount of negotiating still to do, including the terms regarding any potential loan for Dembele.

For the France international, a move away from Barcelona would be beneficial, as he's struggled to make a consistent impact since joining from Dortmund. Dembele has shown flashes of genius, although there's been little regularity in his play due to fluctuations in form and continued fitness problems.

Dembele is sidelined after he picked up an injury in the opening game of the La Liga season.

Spanish football journalist Andy West said the player can't be depended on:



The 22-year-old played the best football of his career under Tuchel, notching six goals and 12 assists in the 2016-17 Bundesliga season.

Rafael Hernandez of Barca fansite Grup14 said the switch to PSG would make sense with that in mind:

Speaking after PSG's game with Metz on Friday, the club's sporting director Leonardo said any sale of Neymar "depends on Barcelona" and clarified the French champions have been "open to talking to other players to do the deal."

If Dembele's reluctance to move to Paris has been resolved, then there's a chance the transfer will be accelerated in the coming days. However, there may be a few more twists to come in a transfer saga that's dominated the summer window.