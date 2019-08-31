PSG Sporting Director Leonardo on Neymar Transfer: 'It All Depends on Barcelona'

MARTIN BUREAU/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has said the ball is in Barcelona's court when it comes to completing a transfer for Neymar.

The Brazilian has been strongly linked with a move back to his former club throughout the summer, and it was reported by Gianluca Di Marzio of Sky Sport Italia on Thursday the deal was set to go ahead.

However, speaking after PSG's clash with Metz in Ligue 1 on Friday, Leonardo said there's still a lot of work to do, per Goal:

"Our position was always clear, they always knew what we wanted, it was clear in every way. The first written offer was on August 27th, five days before end of the transfer window, we were even open to talking to other players to do the deal, but we never had an agreement on what we wanted.

"It all depends on Barcelona, we are three days from the end of the transfer window. Today, the agreement is not there. We were open but we are three days from the end of the transfer window."

Leonardo added, "If an offer that satisfied us arrived, he could leave."

Per The Spanish Football Podcast, opinion in the Spanish press is mixed on whether Barcelona will have time to get a transfer done before the deadline passes on Monday:

Neymar moved to PSG from Barcelona in 2017, stunning many by agreeing to a world-record transfer. However, ever since his switch to Paris, the forward has regularly been linked with a move away.

While there have been some reports indicating interest from Real Madrid, Barcelona have emerged as the most likely suitors, with the club looking to add the 27-year-old to the masses of attacking talent they already possess.

The speculation has been incessant as the end of the transfer window closes in.

Per Samuel Marsden of ESPN FC, Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde said it's become a little tiresome for him:

As things stand, there appears to be a strong chance that Neymar will remain at the Ligue 1 club for the upcoming campaign.

Leonardo said the relationship between the player and the club is "not ideal" at the moment, either, meaning there may be an awkward few months to follow should the transfer not go through.

Bleacher Report's Dean Jones said he can still see the transfer getting done:

While Neymar's stock has fallen since his move to PSG, he has been exceptional on the pitch. As such, he would be a fantastic addition for Barcelona, especially because he's linked up to such great effect with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez previously.

But based on Leonardo's words, there's a long way to go until both clubs settle on a package they're both happy with. With time running out in the transfer market, Neymar should be prepared for spending the 2019-20 season in Paris.