Former Mets Infielder Wally Backman Arrested for Alleged Domestic Violence

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 30, 2019

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 11: Wally Backman attends the Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI at Cantor Fitzgerald on September 11, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)
Presley Ann/Getty Images

Former Major League Baseball infielder and current independent league manager Wally Backman was arrested in Riverhead, New York Friday after an alleged domestic dispute.

Per USA Today's A.J. Perez, Backman was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor criminal mischief and harassment after police responded to a residence Friday morning. 

Per ESPN.com, the woman said Backman pushed her against a wall, twisted her hand and took her phone away to prevent her from calling 911. 

The 59-year-old was processed at Riverhead Police Department and later released on his own recognizance. ESPN added he's been ordered to stay away from the woman and will have a court appearance on Sept. 17. 

Backman spent the first nine years of his MLB career with the New York Mets from 1980-88. He also played for the Minnesota Twins, Pittsburgh Pirates, Philadelphia Phillies and Seattle Mariners

Backman was named the manager of the Long Island Ducks in the Atlantic League in November 2018.

