Dolphins Trade Rumors: LB Kiko Alonso Requests to Be Moved amid Rebuild

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 30, 2019

Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Kiko Alonso (47) reacts after he blocked a punt against the Indianapolis Colts during an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. The Colts won the game 27-24. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)
Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Leading up to Saturday's deadline for teams to trim their rosters to 53 players, Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso reportedly wants to be traded. 

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Alonso made a trade request to the Dolphins as they begin to finalize their roster. 

Despite Alonso's trade request, one possible scenario would be for the Dolphins to simply cut him by Saturday's 4 p.m. ET deadline. 

ESPN's Cameron Wolfe didn't include Alonso on his projected 53-man roster for Miami because he doesn't seem to be a long-term fit with the organization. 

Wolfe also cited Sam Eguavoen's emergence during training camp and preseason as another reason the Dolphins could part ways with Alonso.

Alonso has two years remaining on his deal worth $12.9 million, but his dead-cap figure for 2020 is just $1.76 million, per Spotrac

Heading into his seventh NFL season, the Oregon product has spent the past three years in Miami. The 29-year-old has started all 46 games he's played for the team and set a career high with 125 combined tackles in 2018. 

