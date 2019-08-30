Chris Smalling Joins Roma on 1-Year Loan Contract from Manchester United

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistAugust 30, 2019

Manchester United's Chris Smalling during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Saturday, March 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Chris Smalling has officially left Manchester United to join AS Roma on loan. The Serie A outfit confirmed the centre-back's arrival for the rest of the season, per the club's official website

Roma are stumping up €3 million as part of the deal, while sporting director Gianluca Petrachi said: "We are pleased to bring a player like Chris, who has so much experience, to Roma. We are convinced he will help the growth of this squad and all the lads he plays alongside."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

