Chris Smalling Joins Roma on 1-Year Loan Contract from Manchester United

Chris Smalling has officially left Manchester United to join AS Roma on loan. The Serie A outfit confirmed the centre-back's arrival for the rest of the season, per the club's official website.

Roma are stumping up €3 million as part of the deal, while sporting director Gianluca Petrachi said: "We are pleased to bring a player like Chris, who has so much experience, to Roma. We are convinced he will help the growth of this squad and all the lads he plays alongside."

