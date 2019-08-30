Chris Smalling Joins Roma on 1-Year Loan Contract from Manchester United

Chris Smalling Joins Roma on 1-Year Loan Contract from Manchester UnitedAugust 30, 2019
Rui Vieira/Associated Press
Chris Smalling has officially left Manchester United to join AS Roma on loan. The Serie A outfit confirmed the centre-back's arrival for the rest of the season, per the club's official website.
Roma are stumping up €3 million as part of the deal, while sporting director Gianluca Petrachi said: "We are pleased to bring a player like Chris, who has so much experience, to Roma. We are convinced he will help the growth of this squad and all the lads he plays alongside."
