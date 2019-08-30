New WWE SmackDown Logo; Dolph Ziggler, Bobby Roode Tag Team; Kenny Omega on NJPW

Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

New SmackDown on Fox Logo Revealed

Ahead of SmackDown's move from Tuesday nights on USA Network to Friday nights on Fox, a new logo for the show was released Friday.

SI Wrestling tweeted a look at the updated logo:

Also, WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin tweeted a commercial hyping up SmackDown's debut on Fox:

The first episode of SmackDown on Fox will air Oct. 4 and it will emanate live from Staples Center in Los Angeles. That episode will be a newsworthy one not only because of the move to Fox but also because it is being branded as a SmackDown 20th anniversary special.

Among the legends advertised to appear on that show are Hall of Famers Goldberg, Hulk Hogan, Sting, Ric Flair, Trish Stratus, Lita, Mick Foley, Booker T, Kurt Angle, Jerry "The King" Lawler and Mark Henry.

SmackDown has been under the USA umbrella since 2010, and Fox is by far the biggest network it has ever been involved with.

Fox invested heavily in WWE and SmackDown in an effort to replace the programming lost by UFC moving to ESPN, and there is little doubt that SmackDown will be one of Fox's most highly advertised sports shows once it makes the move.

Reported Reason Behind Ziggler and Roode Tag Team

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode debuted as a tag team on Monday's episode of Raw and made an instant impact by winning a gauntlet match to become the No. 1 contenders for the Raw Tag Team Championships.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), Raw executive director Paul Heyman came up with the idea to pair Ziggler and Roode together.

Heyman is reportedly a big backer of Roode and wanted him to have an impressive performance in the gauntlet match in order to get him over with the crowd.

By virtue of their win, Ziggler and Roode will face Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman for the Raw Tag Team titles at Clash of Champions. Since Rollins and Strowman are facing each other for the Universal Championship on the same night, there is seemingly a good chance that Ziggler and Roode will prevail.

Both Ziggler and Roode have enjoyed success in the tag team ranks on Raw with different partners over the past couple of years.

Ziggler and Drew McIntyre held the titles for nearly two months last year, while Roode and Chad Gable were Raw Tag Team champions for over two months in late 2018 and early 2019.

Neither Ziggler nor Roode have enjoyed much success in terms of wins and losses as individuals in recent months, but they seem poised to be a formidable tag team moving forward.

If they can beat Rollins and Strowman at Clash of Champions, then it will go a long way toward giving them credibility.

Omega Discusses Future in New Japan

With All Elite Wrestling's All Out set to take place outside Chicago on Saturday, AEW star Kenny Omega took part in a Being The Elite mailbag at Starrcast III on Thursday.

According to WrestlingInc.com's Kellie Haulotte, Omega was asked about his relationship with New Japan Pro-Wrestling and whether he will be part of Wrestle Kingdom 14 in January 2020:

"Well, I'm gonna give you my best Mr. Burns impression: 'When pigs fly.' No, you know what, to be honest, you know how I am. You guys know exactly how I am. [Sarcastically] I'm just sitting at home in my office looking at the phone, I'm just watching it on a daily basis and I'm losing a lot of sleep over this one and, uh, to be honest, it's not looking too bright.

"So Wrestle Kingdom 14, who knows maybe, I will, maybe I won't, probably not. They got good guys and I've wrestled all of them, most of them, probably all of them. They are all great experiences, great matches. I got nothing left there, nothing left of that place."

After spending nine years with NJPW, Omega left as a free agent earlier this year when he signed with AEW. Omega left the door open to potentially work with the company in the future, but his answer suggests there are no concrete plans to do so.

Omega's last NJPW match came at Wrestle Kingdom 13 in January when he dropped the IWGP Heavyweight Championship to Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event.

With All Out on Saturday and AEW set to debut a weekly show on TNT on Oct. 2, Omega's focus is primarily on AEW currently.

He was originally scheduled to face Jon Moxley for the first time at All Out, but with Moxley out because of a MRSA infection in his elbow, Omega will have a dream match against Pac instead.

