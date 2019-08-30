Report: Bills Trade Center Russell Bodine to Patriots for 6th-Round Draft Pick

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The New England Patriots are acquiring center Russell Bodine from the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a sixth-round pick, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

ESPN's Adam Schefter and Marcel Louis-Jacques first reported the deal.

A fourth-round pick in 2014, Bodine spent the first four years of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals. He never missed a game during his Bengals tenure, appearing in all 66 games (postseason included).

While Bodine had proven to be durable, he did not grade out well with Pro Football Focus:

He signed a two-year deal with Buffalo last offseason.

The 6'3", 308-pound center wound up making 10 starts for the Bills in 2018 before a broken leg in December ended his season. Prior to the injury, though, he had been in the midst of one of his better performances, per Pro Football Focus:

Unfortunately for Bodine, Buffalo signed ex-Kansas City Chief Mitch Morse to a four-year, $44 million deal in March. Though Morse dealt with a concussion earlier this offseason, he has since exited the concussion protocol and is expected to be the team's starting center in Week 1, making Bodine expendable.

This would mark the third offensive lineman New England has added this week. On Thursday, the Patriots acquired Korey Cunningham from the Arizona Cardinals and Jermaine Eluemunor from the Baltimore Ravens.

The status of David Andrews, New England's projected starting center, for the upcoming season is unclear after he was hospitalized earlier this week due to blood clots in his lungs. While the Boston Globe's Jim McBride reported Monday that Andrews has been released from the hospital, The Athletic's Jeff Howe revealed the two-time Super Bowl champ is expected to "miss a significant amount of time."