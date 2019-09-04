Bleacher Report's Expert Consensus 2019 Regular-Season NFL Predictions

0 of 19

On Thursday evening, the NFL's 100th season will begin when the Green Bay Packers face the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. After months of personnel moves and training-camp tidbits and speculation and rumination and all the other -ations, it's time to start playing games that count.

The regular season hasn't even started yet, and we're already neck-deep in subplots and intrigue. Will Ezekiel Elliott's holdout over the summer derail the Dallas Cowboys' Super Bowl hopes? Can the Los Angeles Chargers overcome a holdout of their own and injuries that have already hit the team hard on both sides of the ball?

Can the Los Angeles Rams recover from last year's Super Bowl faceplant? Will the Kansas City Chiefs actually play defense in 2019? How will the New Orleans Saints respond to being on the wrong end of the worst blown call in NFL history?

As has been the case the past several years here at Bleacher Report, the NFL gang got together to offer up their predictions for the season to come, ranging from individual accolades and success to which team will hold up the Lombardi Trophy in Miami as the champions of Super Bowl LIV.

Note: The writers who participated in this panel are NFL Analyst Gary Davenport, NFL Features Lead Writer Tyler Dunne, NFL National Lead Writer Mike Freeman, NFL Analyst Brad Gagnon, NFL Draft Lead Writer Matt Miller, NFL Analyst Brent Sobleski and NFL National Lead Writer Mike Tanier.