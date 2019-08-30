Rob Gronkowski Says He Wants WWE Match with Mojo Rawley: I'll 'Whup His Ass'

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

After walking away from the NFL in March, former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski wants to step in the ring against WWE star Mojo Rawley.

The five-time Pro Bowler recently engaged in some good-natured trash talk while issuing a challenge.

"Yeah, my friend's in there, and he's a little wimp," Gronkowski told TMZ Sports of Rawley and the WWE. "So I gotta go in the ring and whup his ass."

This comes after Gronk revealed on Tuesday that he hopes to one day fulfill his lifelong dream of participating in a WWE match, though he views it as a possibility "down the road":

Gronk has already made an appearance in the ring, when he helped Rawley win the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33 in April 2017:

"Wrestling is something that he both loves watching, and that little bit of taste he had in the ring with me at WrestleMania a couple years ago with me got him all fired up," Rawley said of Gronkowski earlier this month, per CBS Boston. "So, he's ready to do something at some point."

If Gronk, 30, is serious about making an appearance in the ring, WWE appears willing to make it happen. WWE Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque told SI.com's Justin Barrasso earlier this year that "the door is open for [Gronk] at WWE."